A Nigerian lady has been thrown into confusion over the direction her once-happy marriage is headed

According to her, it all started after she pressurised her husband into relocating the family to Lagos Island after he made huge money

All was well in the first month until she noticed unbearable changes the next few weeks, including a new clubbing habit

A Nigerian woman has appealed to netizens for suggestions on fixing her broken marital home.

TikTok influencer Rita Adaobi Onyekweli shared the lady's story on the social media platform.

The images used here are for illustration purposes and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: Kevinruss, Paolo Cordoni

Source: Getty Images

"I got carried away and started pressurising my husband that we should move to the Island. We eventually moved to Lekki Phase 1 where we are currently staying..." Rita said as she read out the woman's message to her without giving out her identity.

She said her husband made huge money from a contract which changed their story.

However, she kept pressuring him that they leave their Lagos Mainland abode for a new life on the Island.

Eventually, he consented and relocated them to Lekki Phase 1 and their marriage was never the same a month later.

Her husband has new habits

While lamenting that he did not invest the money in anything and that the money was depleting, she said he changed towards her.

According to her, he now clubs, keeps late nights and even put a password on his phone. Her story stirred mixed reactions.

Internet users divided on the issue

Kimberly said:

"You won’t know a real person until he/she makes money, hunty be wise to get something doing because that bell is ringing already establish yourself maka ngara mara."

user3222759975858 said:

"Wow, that is great and beautiful. When Igbo says it is not good to tell your wife the amount you get. They will pressure to do this or that for her."

Kcee5star said:

"You are right, Rita but you shouldn’t undermine the fact that relocating to the island also affected him. I guess he must be seen the island baddies."

Mlumun Veronica said:

"Rita you have said it all, trust me he will come back to his normal senses when the money is finished."

Rockin Robin said:

"Why will someone leave the mainland to spend more money to stay on top of water."

Dr Cynthia said:

"Let her establish herself, the man is showing who he is, money helped him to bring out the real him, so she should try start something on her ownooooo."

nkemobim00 said:

''Try and secretly set something for yourself because the raining day is just around the corner. set up a business but NEVER tell your husband."

