Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a group of white military men singing Nigeria's national anthem together

"Arise, O Compatriots" is Nigeria's second national anthem which was adopted in 197 and replaced the first one "Nigerian, We Hail Thee''

While some netizens wondered who taught the military men, other Nigerians seized the opportunity to brag about their country

Nigerians have gushed over a trending video of white military men singing the national anthem of Nigeria in unison.

The video was shared on TikTok by @angelajamo who noted that they were British soldiers.

The men sang the national anthem in unison. Photo Credit: @angelajamo

Source: TikTok

While it is not clear what the occasion was, the men did sing it in an infectious manner that earned them the admiration of Nigerians.

At the time of this report, the 29-second clip has amassed over a million views on TikTok.

Nigeria's first national anthem was Nigeria, We Hail Thee, until it was replaced with the present Arise, O Compatriots in 1978. The anthem promotes racial harmony and is a prayer.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians brag about their country

Danielle Ella said:

"I will say Nigeria is the king of the world because I have never seen any country that does not celebrate Nigeria."

Dean said:

"Nigeria Anthem? I thought about the best piano voice to fit this anthem. That's lovely . I got to know the Leaders of the country are Da.mn corrupt."

Shakers''delight said:

"Yekpa!!!! Tinubu'don sell Nigeria, including our national Anthem! a'aye'ooo."

Nikkykoker said:

"If to say I no be Nigerian jealousy for don kill me."

isreal Rex said:

"What's going on pls abi dem don buy Nigeria?"

user said:

"Who teach oyibo Nigerian National Anthem??"

_henriclex said:

"Ghana Anthem wey be like worship song wey dem dey sing for burial."

LORA said:

"Ghana go think say na Justin Bieber's new song."

