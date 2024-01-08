Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin David has said her fashion goals for 2024 is to remain being bold and edgy.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she noted that a lot of Nigerians are not comfortable with her style but she won't change it

She also revealed how challenging 2023 was for her, and all the blessings that came with it, which she is grateful for

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin David has revealed that she loves to be bold and edgy and it reflects in her fashion style.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the reality star, who participated in the BBN show (Level Up edition) in 2022 and 2023 All Stars edition, also spoke on her fashion plans for 2024.

Doyin David speaks to Legit.ng on her style and other issues.

Source: Instagram

She said:

"Honestly, this year, my fashion style still remains the same as it is over the years. I don't think much is going to change. I have always been very edgy and bold with my fashion, and I am always going to be bold and edgy. My fashion style doesn't sit very well with Nigerians but I am not going to change because of them. It is still going to be the same thing."

The fashion lover also spoke on the inspiration behind her choice of a black outfit for a photo shoot in the last day of 2023. She said:

"I don't think there was really any deep thought behind the outfit, to be honest. Black is one of my favourite colours and I just felt the pictures looks fierce and represented me a lot. That was why I posted them."

See lovely photos of Doyin's black dress in the slides below:

Furthermore, she reminisced how 2023 was for her, noting that it was quite challenging but it was still her best year yet. She said:

"2023 was one of my most difficult years. This was because it was the year I was in the Big Brother Naija house for the All Stars season. That season was very tough. I am someone that has never had any reason to doubt myself but for the first time in 2023 in that house, I had moments where I wasn't sure of who I was and I doubted myself based on certain things.

"I think my journey in that house was a lot tougher than a lot of people know. That was why I said it was a challenging year. But still, it was one of my favourite year so far because I made the most money last year, and I got most of my fame same year. So, I cannot complain, I am very grateful to God. But it was a very tough year."

