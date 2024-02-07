The mood around the country ahead of the Super Eagles AFCON semi-final match against South Africa is one of hope and optimism

Famous Nigerian clergyman Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, who has been following the Super Eagles matches throughout the AFCON, recently got a gift box from the national team

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya caught the attention of the NFF, the Eagles and other Nigerians with his prayer videos before the national teams' matches at the AFCON

Nigerian clergyman Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is one of the Super Eagles' most prominent supporters. Since the start of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire, he has constantly posted videos, messages, and prayers supporting the Super Eagles' cause at the AFCON.

His support has now caught the attention of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the national team.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya reacts after getting a gift box from the Super Eagles ahead of their match against South Africa. Photo credit: @ng_supereagles/@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The clergyman recently dropped a video on his social media page showing a gift box sent to him by the NFF and the Super Eagles.

Pastor Odukoya gets a gift from NFF

The Nigerian clergyman posted a video on his social media page thanking the NFF and the Super Eagles for sending him a gift box.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya thanked them for recognising his support for the Super Eagles at the ongoing AFCON.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Pastor Odukoya released a video before the Eagles' match against Cameroon and days after against Angola.

Watch the video of Pastor Odukoya unboxing his gift box from the NFF:

Nigerians react to Pastor Odukoya's gift

Here are some of the comments that the video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya:

@deyemitheactor:

"Hmm… G.O. PJ pls where is my own prayer for my film."

@woodshare.co:

"What if we lose?"

@collinsjohnemefiele:

"Pastor Abeg you fit pray make their keeper hand break?"

@estahofficial:

"This is prayer bribe sha."

@iamgoke2020:

"This particular prayer request came with a seed that means SA is in big mess today."

@hunpiya:

"You are our official Pastor Thank you for all you do. Thank you for making Christianity exciting. Thank you for sharing the light of our Lord Jesus Christ in all facets of life."

@temmylewis:

"I can't wait for the whole team to come to your church for victory thanksgiving service."

@okopi_peterson:

"LETS DO IT AGAIN."

@noma_nicol_:

"Pastor today I’ll be praying against you ooo Bafana is winning today."

@wordsmith234:

"Ahhhh!!!! PJ, they have brought you venison!!!!! It’s all over!!!!!"

@aishalawal1:

"PJ and Super Eagles."

Odukoya speaks about being senior pastor of TFOLC

Legit.ng recalls reporting an interview Jimmy Odukoya granted the BBC after he emerged as the new senior pastor of his father's church.

During the interview, Jimmy revealed that he was ordained as a minister in 2009 and became a full-time pastor in 2012.

PJ also spoke about the hairdo that has stirred so many reactions online, noting that there are biblical references that back his hairstyle.

