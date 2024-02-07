Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has encouraged the Super Eagles to secure victory in their football match against South Africa

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) expressed her support for the national team and emphasised the importance of defeating South Africa

Okonjo-Iweala advised the Super Eagles to strive for success in the semi-finals towards bringing the golden cup home

Renowned Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has sent her best wishes to the Super Eagles in the lead-up to their semi-final against South Africa in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Minister of Finance for Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala, spoke highly of the team's talent as she urged them to win the semi-final stage and go on to the championship game.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addreses to Super Eagles. Credit: @ng_supereagles, @noiweala

Source: Instagram

Taking place in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, Stade Bouaké will between South Africa and the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagle, on Wednesday, February 7.

Okonjo-Iweala shared her poignant goodwill note on Tuesday, encouraging the national team to victory.

"Wishing our very own Super Eagles the best of luck tomorrow!! Let's get it done.

See her post below

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who has made seven accurate predictions about the ongoing AFCON shared another one about the outcome of Nigeria's game against South Africa.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh noted that the game might go into an extra 30 minutes, but there won't be penalties.

He, however, said Super Eagle's striker, Victor Osimhen, will score a goal against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Nigerians react to Okonjo-Iweala's message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@auxtinblaze:

"All the best for the Super Eagles."

@nonsoskykendo:

"Hope you will be at the venue."

@roilie11:

"Hopefully they will progress to the finals, best of wish to them."

@OntopKing_:

"Mama d’ mama! Don’t worry, they won’t disappoint us."

@Sijibaba:

"Congratulations in advance to our very own SUPER EAGLES."

@Fedzzy11:

"Good to know how patriotic our mummy is."

