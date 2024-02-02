Famous Nigerian youth clergyman Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has been one of the biggest supporters of the Super Eagles since the start of the AFCON

As he did against Cameroon, he has now come out to drop some inspiring messages for the Super Eagles ahead of their Quarter-final clash against Angola

Pastor Odukoya noted in his new video that he has never seen where an Antelope eating or destroying an Eagle; instead, it is usually the other way around

Fast-rising young Nigerian clergyman Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has again released a video expressing his support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their African Nations Cup (AFCON) Quarter-final match against Angola.

Just like before the Super Eagles match against Cameroon, Jimmy Odukoya has released different prayer points that he wants Nigerians to use to engage God.

Pastor Odukoya has released a video of himself praying for the Super Eagles before their match against Angola. Photo credit: @soarsupereagles/@iamthatpj

The prayer points were to help Nigeria defeat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. However, his messages came across with a lot of humour and teasing.

He has done the same this time, noting that the Antelopes of Angola cannot defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Jimmy Odukoya prayed for Osimhen, Simon and Chukwueze

The Nigerian pastor offered special prayers for the Super Eagles' frontline, including Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

He noted that all of their shots would find their way inside the back of the net whenever they take aim.

Pastor Odukoya wrapped up his prayers, saying, "God no go shame us."

Watch the video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya praying for the Super Eagles ahead of the clash against Angola:

See the reactions the video stirred online

Here are some of the reactions Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's video stirred online:

@chrisodeh:

"Amen oh. Official pastor of the Super Eagles."

@ndumbemillie:

"Am from Cameroon but I support Nigerians today. May God Almighty grant this prayer in Jesus Mighty Name."

@nayahairstore:

"Glad some naysayers are gradually seeing you for the amazing person that you arein this life ehn just do you the world will definitely adjust!"

@cocothe1_:

"Pastor is taking this thing so seriously ..."

@thebabylounge:

"...#kabaya We have brought the matter before God...Who art thou antelope before the EAGLES? Today, you shall be made carcass."

@theshekinah_:

"Who got that? Any “angle” the “Angolans."

@ochyiepearl:

"Ameeeen pastor ❤️is the African victory soundtrack for me God abeg hear our pastor o."

@omalichajoy__:

"We are winning this match in Jesus' name; Osimhen will score today."

@its_tegadominic:

"It’s the theatrical sound for me."

@omowunmi_dada:

"Waiting for the congratulatory message PJ."

