Nigeria and South Africa are set to meet again 24 years after Tijani Babangida defeated South Africa in their last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final tie

Since 1992, there have been a couple of clashes between the two nations at AFCON, which heightens the forthcoming match today, Wednesday, February 7

Videos from some of the two football teams' meetings at AFCON trended on social media, leaving fans of Super Eagles charged

It is barely a few hours away from the scheduled 2023 AFCON semi-final between Nigeria's Super Eagles and South Africa's Bafana Bafana, as citizens hold on to anticipation.

Ahead of the encounter between the two rivals, old clips of some of the times the national team defeated the SA team made the rounds online.

The Nigerian football stars defeated Bafana Bafana in the 2000 AFCON with a 2-0 score from renowned winger Tijani Babangida. This helped the Super Eagles earn a comfortable victory and advance to the final, where they later lost to Cameroon.

In 2019, Nigeria's Super Eagles secured their place in that year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals after defeating South Africa 2-0 in Egypt. Goals by AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze and FC Nantes’ winger Moses Simon.

See the videos below

Nigerians react to the previous matches between Nigeria and SA

See the reactions below:

abrahamluckyonoja:

"With the conditions of Nigeria right now, na only una the make us forget our sorrows for some time and I pray that joy that heal us for a moments comes tomorrow again in Jesus name."

susan.opoola:

"History will repeat itself and even better."

therunwayking:

"Omo if we lose tomorrow, the way we go take remember Tinubu ehn."

kenny_noughdex:

"These guys gained experience frm europe nd got d strength frm Africa, dats wat Morocco did in d last world cup, if super eagles continue playing dis way, aswear we'll b d first team in Africa to get d world cup."

godswill_005:

"It's hard to say this but honestly I see this as the end of the road for the Super Eagles in their 2024 AFCON Outing. Nigeria is getting knocked out from the Competition tomorrow. I would come back for this Comment tomorrow."

mr.2kay:

"Make una chop bafana bafana like banana banana. I believe una voltage!!"

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala pushes Super Eagles to defeat South Africa

Renowned Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala sent her best wishes to the Super Eagles in the lead-up to their semi-final against South Africa in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Nigerian Minister of Finance spoke highly of the team's talent as she urged them to win the semi-final stage and go on to the championship game.

Okonjo-Iweala shared her poignant goodwill note on Tuesday, encouraging the national team to victory.

