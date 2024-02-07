Opta supercomputer has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to defeat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the AFCON semi-final match

The Super Eagles have a 54.7% chance of advancing to the final while Bafana Bafana has a 23.1% chance

The AFCON 2023 semi-final match will take place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Cote d'Ivoire - Opta supercomputer has predicted the winner of the semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Two giants of African football will confront each other today, Wednesday, February 7 for a place in the AFCON final.

Supercomputer tipped Nigeria to defeat South Africa in AFCON semi-final Photo Credit: @NGSuperEagles/@BafanaBafana

The Super Eagles overcame the Palancas Negras of Angola courtesy of Ademola Lookman’s 41-minute goal in the quarter-final to advance to the last four of the competition while South Africa defeated Cape Verde in the quarter-final 2-1 on penalties.

According to Opta Analyst, the supercomputer has predicted that the Super Eagles have a 54.7% chance of defeating South Africa and advancing to the final.

Bafana Bafana has a slimmer chance of 23.1% of defeating the Super Eagles in the semi-final while there is a 22.2% that the crucial tie might end in a draw and ultimately a penalty shootout.

Nigeria vs South Africa prediction:

Nigeria - 54.7% to win

South Africa - 23.1% to win

Draw - 22.2%

AFCON: Former South African player predicts winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former South Africa under-23 star, Junior Khanye said his country's national team, Bafana Bafana will lose to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the AFCON semi-final. Khanye said South Africa was very lucky to have gotten to the semi-final because their performance against Cape Verde in the quarter-final was the worst at the tournament.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star, who stated this while speaking on iDiski TV, said the goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams was the star of the show for saving four penalties.

He said the defence did very a good job against Cape Verde but it is the end of the road for them against the Super Eagles.

