The Nigerian Super Eagles team is brimming with fire as they gear up for their quarterfinal clash against Palancas Negras of Angola

A delightful video captured the team displaying their readiness through Asake's popular hit song "Lonely At the Top"

Ademola Lookman orchestrated the heartwarming moment as his teammates snag that the 2023 AFCON was currently the only thing they cared about

The Nigerian Super Eagles team is charged up as they prepare for their quarterfinals against Palancas Negras of Angola.

A sweet video captured the moment the football stars did their charismatic rendition of Asake's popular hit song, Lonely At The Top.

Super Eagles remix Asake’s Lonely against Angola. Credit: @ng_supereagles, @faf_angola

Source: Instagram

Ademola Lookman was seen leading the moment as his colleagues sang out that the 2023 AFCON tournament was all they had in their minds.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The Super Eagles have already overcome Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon in the competition.

Lookman and the team geared up for battle with the precision to go all out to beat Pedro Goncalves' side.

See the video below

Reactions trail Super Eagles singing to Asake's Lonely At The Top

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialyungwillis:

"Football and music is what is keeping Nigeria going."

zevigins:

"The only thing that unites Nigerians is FOOTBALL ⚽️ but when elections come we opens the evil doors of tribalism ethnicism, religionism and traditionalism."

mr.2kay:

"Nigerians are just some happy set people God created. Ghanaians just have to love us too much."

chukwunenye_o:

"Imagine you were Asake. I mean, how BIG the smile on your face would be. Success is sweet, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Chase your dreams with everything in you."

aniekemefinbar:

'"Amid the trouble, these boys are giving us something to smile about."

AFCON: Peseiro gives update on Nwabali's injury

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, said that Nwabali underwent scans for a potential knee injury following the AFCON round of 16 tie against Cameroon.

Despite this, Peseiro expressed his desire to have Nwabali as the goalkeeper for the upcoming quarter-final clash against Angola.

Source: Legit.ng