A big fan of Davido has declared Monday a black day following the DMW star's loss at the 66th Grammy Award

The male fan, who appeared to have been crying, revealed he would be taking a break from social media over the loss

The audio, which has since gone viral, has since triggered reactions from non-fans as they mocked Davido

David Adeleke Davido's loss at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles has left many of his fans and well-wishers heartbroken.

This is because Davido's fans were rooting for him to at least pick a Grammy award for the first time from the three categories he was nominated in.

Man takes a break from social media over Davido's Grammy loss.

Source: Instagram

Heartbroken fan cries

A male fan of the Nigerian singer was heard crying uncontrollably in a viral audio note over the singer's loss.

The fan, who rejoiced after Davido was nominated last year, declared Monday, February 5, a black day for him.

He further disclosed he would stay away from all social media platforms to recover from the disappointment.

Listen to an audio of Davido's fan grieving over his Grammy loss

People react as man cries over Davido's Grammy loss

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

xxnevermind___:

"Abeg my own Monday no black o."

dollz_alinn:

"I knew Grammy was overrated was essence didn’t won 30BG take heart."

cody_gifted:

"Wizkid lost his Grammy nominations with Made in Lagos and Essence, everyone cooked him for an entire week. No be hate, but the banter must go round."

sunkanmi_hopes:

"Ona no go like go chop Grammy IG."

officialedafe_:

"As una favorite and any Nigerian no win a grammy now. Grammy don turn nonsense for una eye. Nigerians too funny."

ciciwumi231:

"Regardless of everything we still Love Davido kiss my comments if you truly Love Davido sharp."

Source: Legit.ng