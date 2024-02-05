Top Nigerian singer Davido has now broken his silence after losing in the three categories he was nominated for at the Grammys

The DMW boss took to his official Twitter page to show his appreciation to fans and to also make a promise to them

Davido’s post raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens after it drew the attention of both fans and haters

The 2024 Grammy Awards has continued to trend online after Davido lost out in all three categories he was nominated for.

Please remember that social media started buzzing after the much anticipated prestigious award did not go well for Davido and other Nigerian musicians who bagged nominations.

Davido finally reacts after losing Grammy awards. Photos: @davido, @recordingacademy

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the loss, OBO took to his Twitter page to speak on how his fans had reacted to him not winning the coveted plaque.

The Unavailable crooner clarified to his fans that he appreciated their love and support. He also went ahead to make a promise to continue to make good music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

“I love each and everyone of you !! We Dey game !! We will continue to deliver.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Davido makes new promise to fans

Davido’s online reaction after losing out on the Grammys was met with a series of mixed feelings from netizens. Many of his fans and detractors took to his comment section to share their thoughts. Read some of them below:

Tife encouraged Davido to keep working hard:

CMetu expressed his support for OBO:

This Wizkid fan trolled Davido with a Photoshopped image:

TeeTalk called Davido the biggest in Africa:

Big Deacon said Davido is bigger than the Grammys:

Abiodun said Davido would win next year:

This tweep said Nigeria has to beat South Africa at the AFCON:

Feyisayo echoed Davido’s words:

Tune Tips had this to say:

Big Stormzy trolled Davido with his words:

Xploit tweeted:

Davido's fans report Grammys' IG account

Meanwile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's fans were spotted in a video massively reporting the Grammy Awards' social media pages.

In the clip, some disappointed fans were spotted with their phones as they took action against the Grammys. This was after their favourite lost his three nominations.

Source: Legit.ng