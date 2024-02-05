The 66th Grammy Award has come to an end, and its results were below the expectations of Nigerians

It is no news that Afrobeats artists Burna Boy and Davido lost in all the categories they were nominated in

However, a video captured the reaction of Poco Lee present at the venue when South African singer Tyla outdid the Nigerian superstars

It has been a night of shock and disbelief for Nigerians following the conclusion of the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

Tyla won the 2024 Grammy for Best African Music Performance, an entirely new category, with her hit track "Water."

Ahead of Asake & Olamide 'Amapiano', Burna Boy' City BoysMiracle', Davido Featuring Musa Keys' Unavailable', and Ayra Starr 'Rush', the South African diva emerged victorious.

A video of the prestigious moment when Tyla was announced the winner was captured on Instagram Live by popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee, who was beyond shocked at the outcome.

The choreographer didn't when he screamed at the unpredictable decision of the Recording Academy.

See PocoLee's video here

Reactions trail Poco Lee's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

"Grammy no be next rated award. It’s unpredictable."

"Poco na Sosoliso airline, Mtn everywhere you go."

"Pocoleese una suppose wait till the end ni."

"Them go feel it."

"Typical explanation of don't announce your glory, let your glory announce you. Better luck next time davido."

"Okay let’s say Tyla didn’t win , Shea davido go win BURNA boy??? Talk true."

"Davido really carry a lot of people go this award. E no go better for that Grammy people."

"But Tyla winning was well deserving and if Tyla hadn’t won, Burna would have been a better option. truth be told, sentiments aside, Burna Boy is far better than any other Nigerian in that category. May it be done to you according to your wish for me."

Davido performs at the Grammys Weekend concert

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was one of the headline performers at the Grammys Weekend Concert.

In some of the clips that made the headlines from the concert, Davido's American best friend Chris Brown was seen at the concert showing his support for his pal.

Also at the concert were Davido's Nigerian colleagues like rapper Olamide, Asake, Fireboy DML, Rema and many others.

