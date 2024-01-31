The Grammys recently released a list of the ten African artists that have been recognised as winners since inception

Fans and netizens were surprised to notice that Nigerian singers Wikzid and Tems didn't make it to the list

The list further revealed that Burna Boy is the only Nigerian artist to have received the award, which spurred mixed reactions online

A list of African artists who have received the coveted Grammy Award since the 1960s was recently revealed by organisers ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards, slated to take place on February 4.

The list, which features prominent accomplishments in global music recognition, notably excluded Wizkid and Tems.

This was somewhat surprising to their fans considering that the two Nigerian stars were once featured in songs that bagged prestigious recognition.

The late South African singer Miriam Makeba was the first on the list as the first African to win a Grammy. The Nigerian/British pop sensation Sade also made it to the list.

However, Burna Boy is the most recent and last Nigerian musician to achieve the feat so far.

Below is a rundown of the ten African Grammy winners

Netizens react to Wikzid and Tems exemption

espada_d_diors:

"Wizkid and Blue ivy are sharing one nah. Gumbody no dae count."

presh.nicki:

"Una dey shade person wey don win Grammy before. Na so una ment reach???. Y'all faves haven't even seen it before,so stop the cap!"

unlimitedlink:

"Na thank you for coming them give wizkid."

vigra_inc:

"So it’s safe to Say Burnaboy is the ONLY NIGERIAN with a Grammy!!"

emmanuel.__w:

"But omo ppl Dey really hate on big wiz like this fr? This comment section is so toxic omo how can you all sleep at nightWetin wizkid do una ??

"If most of una continue to Dey bitter about wiz way no get issues with una I no sure una fit experience something good in the life eventually if you do pray it last… eshiere."

Burna Boy Read to perform at the 66th Grammys

Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, will join other top artists to perform at the 66th Grammys on February 4.

The multi-talented artist would be the first African artist to grace the enigmatic stage of the Grammys with his dazzling rendition.

Other artists, like American singer Luke Combs and hip-hop star Travis Scott, will also be performing, joining Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, who were previously announced.

