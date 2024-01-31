Nigerian singer Wizkid reacted to the apprehensions raised by his fans and followers regarding his recent appearance at an event

The musician's appearance at the UK premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" in London got many of his followers worried

The Made in Lagos crooner came forward to reveal that he has been experiencing challenges since the death of his mother

Nigerian superstar Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, addressed the concerns expressed by his fans after his appearance at a recent event.

The talented singer reportedly attended the UK première of "Bob Marley: One Love" in London, according to Legit.ng, and online videos of the performance showed the singer appearing solemn.

Wizkid speaks on his weird look.

Source: Instagram

Bob Marley was a Jamaican reggae star and was the pioneer of the genre till his demise on May 11, 1981. His influence on the global stage prompted the release of the movie in his honour.

Numerous people expressed concern because they thought the artist appeared old and untidy.

Reacting to the uproar, Wizkid disclosed that he has been disoriented in life since the passing of his mother.

The singer spoke of a sense of detachment from himself due to his mother's absence and noted that he would regain himself in the future. He expresses gratitude for his dedicated fans supporting him through this challenging phase.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote:

"Look in the mirror; don't feel myself. Mama left me, and I lost myself.

"I can't wait to feel myself again! Life of a soldier! Military with it! Until then, I'll dey slap away for free so leave me

"And I'm thankful y'all going through this phase with me. U seen me at my lowest now. When u see me back on my high no complain. Expensive".

See screenshots below

Wizkid breaks silence following concerns over his appearance at an Bob Marley's event.

Source: Instagram

