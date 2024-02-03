Internationally renowned American rapper Rick Ross has sparked a massive reaction on social media with some things he revealed about African music

He shared during a question and answer session with his fans his top five favourite African artist

Two Nigerian musicians made the list, and it has created a massive stir on social media; he also expressed his love for President Bola Tinubu

Renowned American rapper and liquor mogul Rick Ross has sparked a massive social-media uproar with his thoughts about Nigerian music and the country.

During a question-and-answer session with his fans about Nigerian music and some of its artists, Rick Ross made these revelations.

During the session, he shared his top five favourite African artists. He gave a shoutout to Odumodu Blvck, Uncle Waffles from South Africa, Amaarae from Ghana, and El Grand Toto from Tanzania.

However, the biggest surprise was when he sent out big love to controversial Nigerian street-pop artist Portable.

Rick Ross hailed the Zazu crooner, especially mentioning his name twice and noting that he gets a special mention because he has much love for him.

Rick Ross hails President Bola Tinubu

The American rapper didn't only send a special shoutout to some African artists. He also spoke about the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also revealed that he plans to do an African project with many of the artists he mentioned in mind to work with.

This isn't Rick Ross's first time expressing his affection for Nigerian music and its culture. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Rick Ross recorded himself speaking Yoruba.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Rick Ross' video hailing Nigerian artists

See how netizens reacted to Rick Ross' video:

@b__official2020:

"Why I dy get the feelings say na person dy tell Rick Ross wat to talk bcus normally baba nor Knw portable."

@nelsonfashion20:

"Rick Ross don make portable increase charges again."

@lifestyleoforezzy:

"New slang: Rick Ross know you, every year is my year."

@directorbicycle:

"E go be like film. NEVER UNDERRATE ANYONE! Ori lomo."

@omoope:

"In portable’s voice “ Rick Ross know you “ Una no go rest this weekend."

@dammy_pizzle17:

"Portable price went up straight."

@realkiinglu:

"Portable go disturb us now."

@tifscench_:

"Portable go make dis weekend long fr all of una Akoi grace Akoi Rick Ross."

@talk_calmly_ng:

"I hope Spyro no go look down on portable again now, "Skepta" do things with portable. Now, "Big boss, Rick Ross" know portable too. God grace is different from how you see it."

Rick Ross speaks about working with Ayra Starr

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Rick Ross gushing over Nigerian songstress Ayra Starr and how much he wishes to work with her.

In the viral clip, the American rapper gave a special shoutout to Ayra, noting that he looks forward to meeting her the next time he is in Nigeria.

This confession about his love for Ayra Starr's work came months after she had dropped a remix of her song Bloody Samaritan featuring veteran pop singer Brandy.

