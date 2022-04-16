Rapper Rick Ross has gotten Nigerians excited on social media after giving a shout-out in one of the local languages

The rapper in a video making the rounds in the online community spoke Yoruba and mentioned how he loves Nigeria

Many who reacted to the video hailed Ross and equally suggested that he should be given a traditional Yoruba name

Just like Cardi B who had an interesting time during her visit to Lagos, Nigeria, American rapper Rick Ross is equally having a swell time.

Hours after his successful concert, the rapper shared a video via his Instastroy channel where he gave a shout-out and mentioned how he is having a great time.

Reactions as US rapper Rick Ross speaks Yoruba in viral video. Photo: @richforever

To the utter surprise of many, Ross equally mouthed some words in the local Yoruba language. The rapper was heard saying “mo nife Nigeria” a sentence which translates to “I love Nigeria.”

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video from Ross came as a surprise to Nigerians on social media and many couldn’t contain their excitement.

Some people who reacted to the clip also suggested that the rapper should be given a Yoruba name before he leaves.

Read comments sighted below:

iam_ikehvivian said:

"Let’s give him a Yoruba name?? lemme tink first."

unwana_kingz said:

"Why won't you love Nigeria when you have tested our jellof rice."

itz_omowunmii said:

"Yoruba us the sweetest language no cap."

otunba_huskeygetney said:

"He’s a fast Learner ."

dalabian19 said:

"Yoruba is the easiest language to understand if u don eat eba."

sound._god said:

"It's his ameriBENIN accent tonation mixed with ojuelegba n Akure with a little sprinkle of Ogbomosho for me."

Cubana Chiefpriest rains cash on Rick Ross

Legit.ng earlier reported that American rapper Rick Ross was treated to a bit of nightlife in Lagos as he performed at an Easter show.

Popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest made it rain cash on the superstar as he rapped his music on stage.

Rick Ross responded by also spraying cash back and the Nigerians at the show were seen scrambling for money.

