Nathanial Bassey recently shared a vision he had ahead of Nigeria vs Angola faceoff in AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023

The gospel singer and evangelist, in his statement, said the Super Eagles must not miss any goal chances they get against Angola

Nathanial Bassey, in a tweet, said he saw two people on the bench crying as he prayed for it to be tears of joy

Nigerian football lovers are looking forward to the quarterfinal faceoff between Nigeria and Angola scheduled for Friday, February 2, by 6 pm at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

Popular gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, in a tweet via his X handle, has opened up on a vision he had about the big match.

Nathaniel Bassey advises Super Eagles not to waste goal chances. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

"Why am I praying and the next thing I’m seeing is about super eagles? And hey, it’s not as though I’m thinking about them o per se… I’ve not even told you what I saw …," he tweeted.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a message to the Super Eagles, Nathaniel urged them not to waste goal chances against Angola.

Sharing his dream with followers on X, the gospel singer prayed for Nigeria not to weep about the match and any player.

He wrote:

"Well, tomorrow we must take every chance that comes our way. It’s not the day to miss chances. I saw two people on the bench crying. May we not have cause to weep about the match and any of our players. If we have to weep, may it be for joy ooo. Amen. So it lifts the nation. It’s been tough lately."

See his tweet below:

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayed for the Super Eagles before their game vs Angola.

People react to Nathaniel Bassey's vision

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post, see them below:

@God_of_X:

"I have seen Osimhen score a hat-trick but people don't believe me anyways. Smh."

@Ebyfyn:

"We are winning."

@ExcelasUnique:

"We will win it."

@DicksonAdamson2:

"@nathanielblow I take everything you say serious because the last time we played you say we should pray for our goal keeper and until he was knocked down that was when I now remembered your post on X please pray and lets know what God is saying about our match."

@Amyelfsees:

"There shall be rains of goals that will make us to shout JESUS IYE!!!"

@ArhtoK:

"I'm sorry Nat, super Eagles will loose."

Nigerian Senators storm Abidjan to watch Super Eagles play

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, would make notable appearances in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The lawmakers would witness the Super Eagles’ quarterfinal clash against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

The Super Eagles and Angola team secured their quarterfinal spots by defeating Cameroon and Namibia in the round of 16 match.

Source: Legit.ng