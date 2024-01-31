Yul Edochie has made it know that he performed a miracle during one of his online services recently

According to him, a lady was healed of stomach ache after she believed she will receive her miracle during the service

The actor gave glory to God and added that he knew such would happen because God told him he was going to use him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stated that a miracle happened during one of his online services.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had announced after tensioning his fans that he was starting an online church. He gave them details of his service.

In a new development, the controversial actor has shared the testimony of the lady who was healed of stomach ache during the service.

Yul Edochie performs miracle during online service, shares testimony. Photo credit @yuledochie

Edochie says God told him about it

In the caption of his post, the polygamist said that he knew a miracle would take place because God had told him he was going to use him.

He added that it was just the beginning as the coming service would be explosive.

Lady shares testimony

In the post, Yul Edochie shared the testimony of the lady known as Angela Uzoma who said she was having stomach ache and running stomach before the service started.

She believed that she would be healed while the service was going on and she was consistent till the end.

Uzoma added that she was proud of the actor's church.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reaction have trailed the post made by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@londonjay2's profile picture:

"Ride on paster."

@alaga_iworoad:

"Me I’m happy for you but you see that second slide walai the wereh Dey lie."

valeriekabba:

"Weah! Lord!! So sad to see this man go down like this. Lord, help him retrace his steps."

@akuzuruahu1:

"Them don dy call you daddy small time you go marry your church member."

@rahmafarms:

"Is this man okay at all? Can’t he clearly see that she is mocking you? Shuuuuuuu! I don’t want to believe."

@ikeojukwumovie_production:

"God is good keep it up brother."

@chigozie.charity:

"And God said it is finished."

@braidsbysandyy:

"I feel soo sad reading this. Christianity has become a joke. God please forgive me for ever coming across this post making a ridicule of you."

@zamani_couture_:

"Don’t you think she’s mocking you?"

@adegoldfashionworld:

"Wahalard."

@missyfabby:

"U re using God to catch cruise. Ur eyes will see what u re looking for."

Yul Edochie holds the first service

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had held his first service after announcing that he had become a pastor.

During the service, he talked about his calling and how God spoke to him. He also shared how he wanted to have a physical church with a large congregation.

His first service sparked reactions from netizens while his fans appeared to be rooting for him.

