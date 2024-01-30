Yul Edochie recently shared a picture of his second wife Judy Austin as he sweetly gushed about her

The Nollywood actor turn cleric in a public message revealed he doesn't joke with anything about Judy Austin

As expected his latest post and comment about his second wife have triggered another episode of criticisms

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie seems to care less about what people have to say about his lifestyle.

The actor who has faced massive criticisms from social media users over his marital crisis with his estranged wife May, in a recent post gushed about his colleague and second wife Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie gushes about Judy Austin. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul, who is now the head of an online ministry, made it known publicly that he doesn’t joke with his wife, Judy.

He further shared some of the sweet names he calls his second wife, including Ijele Odogwu.

“You see this lady here. I don’t joke with her.I jele Odogwu. Her Excellency @judyaustin1″.

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Netizens react as Yul Edochie gushes about Judy Austin

Online users who flooded the actor's comment section criticised him with many blaming Judy Austin as the brain behind the actor's online drama.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

BraidGeorgia:

"Lady! You are not even bold enough to call her “wife” she would forever be a lady to you."

Candycakegh:

“Why is pastor’s wife exposing her body like this?"

Official Nazzy Endowed:

“Una no get house for Abuja because I no understand why is always outside Abi she be Outsider (Burna Boy fam)?"

Source: Legit.ng