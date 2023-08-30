Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin, in a new clip, has shared more insight to address her recent drastic weight loss

In the trending video, she spoke about all the health and psychological battles she had to endure with her old body before undergoing a weight loss surgery

Real Warri Pikin noted that she had to deal with breathlessness, an eating disorder, severe joint pains, Atherosclerosis and more

Famous Nigerian skit maker and comedienne Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has been in the news recently after photos of her drastic weight loss went viral.

The curvy comedian, who suffered fierce criticism, couldn't help but react to the attacks by sharing her reasons for undergoing a weight loss surgery with the public.

Photos of Real Warri Pikin before she became plus size. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

She noted that she was genuinely dealing with health issues behind the facade of a smiling face and constantly making other people laugh.

In a clip shared on her Instagram page, she addressed those criticising her undergoing a weight loss surgery by revealing some of the health problems she was dealing with.

I wish you experience all I went through - Real Warri Pikin slams critics

In a before and after clip, she noted that she was happier and healthier, and those who said they preferred her old look were insensitive to her pains.

Warri Pikin, in the post, gave a list of some health issues she was dealing with. They are breathlessness, an eating disorder, severe joint pains, Atherosclerosis, exhaustion, weakness and intense migraines.

See what she wrote:

"For those of you who didn’t watch the full video on YouTube but are coming here to write rubbish, and also saying you prefer my before. I wish you experience all I went through especially the breathlessness and joint pain. Bunch of insensitive miscreants."

See the video shared by Anita:

Watch Real Warri Pikin's documentary of her weight loss journey.

See how netizens reacted to the clip

@_ceciliasplace_cakes:

"Funny how people criticize what they don’t know about, all in the name of wanting to call one fat. May God be with you all."

@thick.milano:

"I loved your before until I watched the video I came back checked your recent pictures and fell in love with your present. How someone go through all that and come here everyday trying to make us laugh . Thank God for making you strong and Thank God for your family and husband."

@oma_joy:

"Emotional intelligence is seriously lacking in our generation. How do you tell someone what body type of theirs you prefer?"

@marrzofficial

"Mehn! The amount of time, hard work and dedication put into this.. no be beans o! I’m so proud of you sister! You rock!"

@attractions__affordables:

"Amennnnnn oooh there's nothing cute about excess weight tbh! Congratulations."

@ihotu_vicky:

"Hehehehe nonsense people they will always prefer the formal body until u add back again and watch them looking for the slim you,fear people oooo."

@ufuomamcdermott:

"Health is wealth! Na who go na im know. It's not just about looking good. It's about health!"

@officialomoborty:

"Wow! Your are strong and beautiful sweetheart."

@aproko_doctor:

"Your courage is inspiring."

@kbronz_omonla:

"If you think you like her old body more, get fat on her behalf eyin werey yii."

Source: Legit.ng