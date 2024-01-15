A fan is known as Nonye King has discredited what Real Warri Pikin said about going to the gym after her weight loss surgery

The comedian had stated that she needed to visit the gym to further lose weight and also to maintain her stature

Reacting to the video, King said that Nigerian celebrities are always not saying the truth as she explained what the comedian was supposed to do

Popular comedian Anita Asuoha better known by the stage name Real Warri Pikin has been countered by a fan known as Nonye King who saw her video about going to the gym after her weight loss surgery.

Legit.ng had reported that the laughter merchant had opened up about her recent weight loss surgery and why she embarked on the journey in the first place.

She later made a video where she said that she had to continue going to the gym to maintain her weight and also to lose more weight.

Fan slams Real Warri Pikin for crediting gym in her weight loss journey. Photo credit @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

The fan who saw the clip countered her claims. She said that Nigerian celebrities are not always saying the truth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to King, the comedian does not have to go to the gym because the surgery she did was to drastically shed her weight.

King added that she should rather be talking about the effect of the surgery.

Nonye King thank God that Real Warri Pikin had her surgery after giving birth

In her lengthy message, King appreciated God that the comedian had the procedure after she had had her children.

According to her, no one wants to go through the side effects of gastric bypass while still having babies.

The critic opined that the medications she has to take are to replace the intestinal enzymes that her body can no longer produce because the cells responsible had been cut off from her body.

The comedian had been backlashed since she had her surgery and she has responded to a lot of the criticism.

See here:

Fans react to Nonye King's post

Netizens have reacted to the post mad by the critic. Here are some do the comments below:

@Allezamani:

"You’re writing and asking the right questions."

@OmotayoNafy:

"This is informative but I don’t think she owes anyone explanations to her full health details. She mentioned that exercise is necessary for healthy living, she didn’t give credit to the gym. She probably couldn’t help herself at the gym before the surgery."

@swiss_omorisola:

"You people be doing too much, "you need her to talk about" she doesn't owe you any explanation for anything. It's a choice she made for her self, her side effects no concern you. Make una rest abeg. You attach too much importance to the insignificant things. Let the woman be."

@CHI_funmii:

"Yes, I actually learnt of this from the Good Doctor series. There was a case of gastric bypass in one of the episodes."

@lady_jimam:

"This lady did a whole documentary months ago talking and giving details about her weight lose journey. From the health scare, to surgery and exercise. Stop this misinformation. Gets your facts right. Go to her YouTube page."

@chii_ogbu:

"She may not have eating or pooping disorders for now but it might arise when she gets much older. It would have been better if she got a Liposuction or gastric bypass because gastric sleeve is too extreme and has severe side effects with time."

@kha_dijah0:

"Why don’t you watch her YouTube vblog on the full story, she had to choose between loosing her life or doing the surgery, she said everything in the blog. She has been honest about the whole process and the aftermath."

@switbeckssexy:

"She attempted sucide twice cos she slipped into depression cos of how she became a regular visitor at the hospital, she was always collapsing and it took a toll on her mental health. She turned to food and it kept on killing her slowly."

@princernie01:

"If God made you some way, omo eat less, go to gym and get a nutritionist. All these surgeries must have side effects,if not now later. Omo."

@ilaya_teejay:

"She's talked about the surgery in details and her eating habits as well. What else should she do?"

Real Warri Pikin flaunts her new size

Legit.ng had reported that the real Warri Pikin had posted the video of her new body.

The comedian had a gastric bypass and was able to lose a lot of weight.

Since she embarked on the journey, she has not stopped flaunting her new shape for all to see.

Source: Legit.ng