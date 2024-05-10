Nigerian singer Davido’s team has reportedly been shortened by one after he fired his longtime friend and lawyer, Bobo Ajudua aka Prince

According to reports, the DMW boss decided to do away with his legal counsel for undisclosed reasons

However, Davido’s aide Isreal DMW was spotted seemingly celebrating the development on his Instagram page

Top Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has reportedly sacked his lawyer Bobo Ajudua aka Prince_II.

According to Linda Ikeji’s exclusive report, the DMW boss terminated the services of his longtime friend who also used to be his co-manager.

Davido reportedly fires lawyer. Photos: @prince_ii, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

It was gathered that the relationship between Davido and Bobo went as far back as secondary school where the lawyer used to be his senior. However, the reason for the sack was not explained.

Interestingly, Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW drew the attention of netizens with his Instagram posts shortly after the news of Bobo Ajudua getting fired.

On his Instagram page, Isreal shared a video of himself dressed in his Edo traditional attire and dancing to a native song. His hands were spread out in front of him as though he was giving thanks. See the clip below:

Also on his Instagram stories, Davido’s aide shared a series of laughing emojis. In a subsequent post, he also shared the singer’s photo and accompanied it with a caption filled with praises.

See screenshots below:

Netizens react as Davido reportedly fires lawyer

The news of Davido reportedly giving Bobo Ajudua his sack letter was met with mixed reactions. Read some of them below:

Donnay101:

“'003's Old pet, how are you this morning?‍♀️”

bam_tv_:

“Long overdue best news I've heard all week.”

drealladychy:

“Don't celebrate people's downfall, it may be your turn tomorrow.”

999chimaroke:

“Dis guy Wants d best for Davido.”

inemsexy24:

“And people are still wondering why the wife left him?”

obaksolo:

“David now you are talking. He need to Revamp his Team.”

Chim_nenye_mu:

“Why will he fire him?”

Kelz_tbq:

“Makes sense cause his team does nothing for his reputation.”

sinkay007:

“He should thank his creator and run. He has escaped.”

bicycle_nigeria:

“This is Bad, I remember when Isreal had issues with Davido Bobo was the one begging for Isreal and even refuse to prepare documents to fire Isreal.”

Dopest_skinny_giovanni:

“Your own fit dey Road & Baba dey here dey celebrate .”

Zah.notti:

“E good because that Lawyer nor sabi advice Davido at all, yeye Lawyer wey nor get chamber.”

Iamccgbems:

“Why is he celebrating another man’s downfall? Isreal, you can also be fired tomorrow or is Davido your father or blood relatives? Na mumu man you be.”

iamdjstupor_dmw:

“Anybody can collect. . So don’t feel comfortable.”

solution_da_king:

“Davido one use he hand bring he down fall … lawyer that has always been there for you.”

