A Nigerian lady who cried bitterly in a video over unemployment has rejoiced after locating her 'destiny helper'

The fortunate lady was given a job by one of her viewers who watched her shedding tears on TikTok

Social media users who watched the video expressed their gladness with many praying for such a blessing

A Nigerian lady's story has changed for the better after she bore her heart in a sad TikTok video.

The lady had lamented bitterly via her official account over being unable to secure a job since she finished her youth service.

In a tearful clip, tears rolled down her cheeks as she narrated how her situation was taking a toll on her.

Ex-corper gets job after shedding tears

Shortly after the video went viral, she received a message from someone who told her that her boss wanted to see her.

The message read:

“Hi. How are you? You caught my Boss attention on the video you made lamenting how you are unable to get a job in Lagos after NYSC.

"My boss (Mrs. Maureen Ovie - Deputy Director, Federal ministry of labour and employment and Head, Job center Lagos) asked me to reach out to you. How are you faring now?

"My name is Adebisi - officer, Federal ministry of labour and employment Lagos state office. Kindly respond!”

Despite being sceptical at first, she summoned courage to honour the invite by Mrs Ovie whom she later dubbed a kind woman.

She noted that the woman was nice to her and invited her for employability training before giving her employment after.

Furthermore, she advised her followers to always put God first in whatever they do.

“Anything you do in this life always remember to put God first. I lost hope and felt abandoned but he showed up for me when I needed him the most," she said.

