Nigerian singer Frankie Jay has bought some bags made by Toke Makinwa while he was abroad and shared them to ladies

He distributed the bags in Paris though language was a barrier at first but he later found someone who understood English

Frankie Jay begged his fans to tag his crush for him while he shouted at the end of the video that he has money

Nigerian singer Frankie Jay has gone overboard to show how much he loves his crush Toke Makinwa.

He recorded a video where he said he had to embark on a kind gesture just to impress her.

In the clip, he went to buy some of the brands made by the media personality who followed Tinubu's delegates to Cop28 and shared it among some ladies.

Singer Frankie Jay buys Toke Makinwa's bags, shares to ladies. Photo credit @tokemakinwa/@frankiejaynja

Source: Instagram

Frankie Jay says fans should tag her crush

In the video, the singer begged his fans to tag the fashionista so she could see the efforts he was making just to woo her.

Explaining further, he said that he shared the bags in Paris which is known as the city of love.

Singer Frankie Jay says he has money

After one of the ladies collected the bag, she said Toke Makinwa should accept the singer.

Frankie Jay also in his efforts to further compress Makinwa went to the road of Paris and screamed that he had money.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Frankie jay. Here are some of the comments below:

@linda_joyce_02:

"Val is near , I gats go hide somewhere.'

@realestmimi_willy':

"I have no more “God when” left in me."

@richmanswife_:

"You know say Toke like Upper Echelon politicians.'

@nenyenwa_____:

"If he wants to, he will!"

@chinny_005':

"So this guy’s strategy is to use Toke for clout. Instead of you to just pay for adverts like Ajaeze and co."

@oyibo_in_africa:

"Please anybody support me too."

@mide__x:

"Nice guy.'

@vicky.cosmeticss:

"You’re not drake leave her alone."

@kingkopay:

"Later una go talk say una no like bbl."

@dc_armani4:

"Men are always romantic, but women like Wumi and Geminine no let us breath again."

@otorroseline:

"My heart don dey ground for years now ,who go try win am bai."

