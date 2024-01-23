Alexer Gopa, wife of singer Harrysong, has shared a message online days after her husband noted that their union was troubled

She said that she was officially done but did not explain what she meant by her cryptic post on social media

Fans have taken to the comments section to react to her post as they aired their view about it

Harrysong's wife Alexer Gopa has reacted to the online marriage crisis she and her singer husband are experiencing.

Legit.ng had reported that Harrysiong had reacted to the news of the marital problem rocking their union. He asked the public to steer clear of his marital life as it was a private issue between him and his wife.

In a post shared on social media, Gopa wrote that she was officially done.

Alexer Gopa says a prayer for herself

Gopa kept her fans in the dark about her cryptic post but didn't explain what she meant by it.

She however made a prayer for herself and wrote "So help me lord"

This came after Harrysong said he will take new wife as he celebrated his wife on her birthday.

Fans react to Harrysong's wife cryptic post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer's wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@zaeynah__:

"He should go and marry one of the standing b0.0.bs and tight ladies at his disposal. Eleribu okunrin.'

@iam_kingsean:

"Most of the so called celebrities just dey marry for fun, so breaking up is inevitable."

@gabbysho24:

"Run girl and go find your peace. Marriage is not for some Men. The chats I saw still affecting me."

@callme_zinnie':

"Bro the texts he sent to her breaks me."

@dareayo43:

"Hmmm ..it is well..no matter the high rate of divorce in the society..I will have the best marriage."

@oluwapemisinure:

"Harrysong is a walking Red Flag,Jessss."

@midassss_1:

"Since he now love standing bwess."

@ber_nicey:

"You put something out in public, then ask that the public should respect your privacy? Y’all are moving mad."

@mira_ozems:

"You come publicly to announce matter wey nobody ask you, you come say make we respect your privacy. Did you respect your own privacy?"

@didifonche:

"Pls God help us to marry a kind man. God this is all I ask for pls, I don’t ever want to be with a man that is not worthy of me…God pls I specifically ask for a kind man."

