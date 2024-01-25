DJ Chicken has made a video to taunt Davido and his wife, Chioma a few hours after they came back to Lagos

In the recording, he called the singer's name several times and said if anything happens to Davido, someone else will be sleeping with his wife

Fans have taken to the comments section to react to DJ Chicken's outburst as they called on David's lovers to act

It seemed that Ademola Abiodun aka DJ Chicken has not learned his lesson after he was dealt with by Wizkid FC for abusing his favorite and his mother.

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Chicken had lost his TikTok account after he lashed out at Wizkid and his mother. He said some negative things about the late woman and fans of the singer decided to teach him a lesson by reporting his social media handle.

In a new video, the controversial DJ who recently welcomed a set of twins disrespected Davido and his wife.

He said that if anything should happen to the Grammy nominee, another man would be sleeping with Chioma.

DJ Chicken says the world is a place of vanity

In the clip, he shouted Davido's name three times and added that the world is filled with vanity.

The DJ also said that he can impregnate Davido's wife while boasting that it is only God that can take his life.

How fans reacted to DJ Chicken's outburst

Reactions have trailed what DJ Chicken said in the video. here are some of the comments below:

@_priest.x:

"Chicken needs rehab."

@shes__precious__':

"How can somebody speak so uncouth when referring to another man’s wife."

@_ola_.mide:

"Guys this guy is doing this intentionally to gain attention, cause he knows ppl will come for him .Probably those celebrities knows about it too."

@silver_milli26:

"If them no drop him IG. I go believe say 30bg na brag. FC did to his tiktok. Over to 30BG

@adams_gold_0':

"He will never recover from the next beat."

@thetundeoflala:

"I know Davido is not going to let this slide."

@loudy_lol:

"This guy and free beating 5&6, this recovery will be long."

@olamidebbiby3:

"@davido see this guy I want you to take action on this if truly u are from osun @davido."

@preshycandy:

"January we still dey since oooo…gbas gbos wan wound person….ahhhhh every day new type n form of gbas gbos.'

@itsrealpromise:

"This guy seriously need to be dealt with ASAP. He’s really crossing his lane I just hope his fans done push him till e enter prison.

@pounds_snoop:

"Dey go knack this guy hammer make e for learn."

DJ Chicken claims Wizkid used the N20m he gave Money Gee to redeem his glory

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Chicken had said that the money Wizkid gave to Money Gee was not from a clean source.

He alleged that the singer used the cash to collect Money Gee's glory and redeem his destiny.

The disc jockey questioned how someone could give out all of N20 million to just one person.

