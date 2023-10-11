One of the biggest songs in the country that has been topping several music charts over the last few weeks has been Phyno's hit track "Do I"

A TikTok challenge surrounding the song has been trending online as ace actresses Funke Akindele and Toke Makinwa join the trend

The clip of Toke and Funke doing the DO I challenge has gotten people talking online as it goes viral

Ace Nollywood actresses Funke Akinele and Toke Makinwa have stirred up a major storm online after a clip of them jumping on the trending Phyno Do I challenge went viral.

Funke Akindele, who was recently on Toke's podcast show, Tok's Moment, seemed to have had a blast on the program.

Fans react to the video of Funke Akindele and Toke Makinwa dancing to Phyno's new song, "Do I". Photo credit: @tokemakinwa/@phynofino/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

They wrapped up their conversation with a short dance video as they jumped on the viral TikTok challenge.

Jennifrank & other TikTok influencers jump on the "Do I" challenge

After Funke Akindele & Toke Makinwa's clip went viral, other celebrities and TikTok influencers like Jennifrank, BlessingCEO, Sonia Baby, and Chichi Fergus have all joined the challenge.

It has been a battle between Nigerian and South African influencers.

Below is the clip of Funke Akindele and Toke Makinwa doing the "DO I" challenge:

See how people have reacted to the viral video

Here are some of the comments the viral clip stirred online:

@oluwakemi._o:

"Funke facial expression is madt she really doesn’t give a fk."

@busayoofficial:

"People that carry ashewo I want to ask, that second slide is that how they do? And you pay them? You guys dey waste money o."

@ayzne_:

"Blessing’s own is always different … but phyno guy dey sing abeg."

@_ebooka:

"That old cargo in second slide should carry her cement nyash and rest biko!"

@i_am_sa_m:

"I just dey pity girls wey no get yansh for this country... They are really going through a lot."

@realestsandy:

"Toke and her nyash still dey surprise me, e never balance for my eyes till date."

@derickrose28:

"If you notice,almost everyone wey get 1 bad character or the other disguise under this music to pass message! Nice music tho but them don turn am to abuse song! Wahaluuuur."

@amyshine0:

"First slideThe Nyash isn’t Nyashing well."

@delightt__:

"This Toke yansh too funny sha."

@mysupergal:

"Toke's yansh bend o. Pls adjust am."

Source: Legit.ng