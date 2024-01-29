Skit maker Trinity Guy has changed the life of a Nigerian graduate who picks rusted iron on the street and sells them

He met the guy while he was picking things from his dustbin and asked him about the nature of the job and how much he makes

Trinity Guy later gave him and his brother N50,000, bought clothes and food for them and begged Nigerians to support them

Abduullabi Maruf Adisa, professionally known as Trinity Guy, has helped a graduate who is a scavenger.

The prankster posted a video of his interaction with the man while he was picking used items from the dustbin.

According to the man, he is a graduate of Architecture but poverty made him venture into menial job.

He explained that he usually picks up iron and sells them daily, making between N500 and N1000 daily from his trade.

Trinity Guy gave him N50,000 and followed him to see his brother who he works with.

Trinity Guy changes the life of a graduate who is a scavenger. Photo credit @iamtrinityguy

Source: Instagram

Trinity Guys buys clothes, food for scavenger

In the recording, the prankster who was arrested last year took the graduate to a boutique and bought him a pair of trousers and, a T-shirt. He also took him to a barbing salon where he had a clean haircut.

The skit maker thereafter bought food for him and his brother

Trinity guy begs Nigerians to help the graduate

Trinity Guy who praised the police after his release wrote in the caption of his video that Nigerians should also support the man because he can't do it alone.

He posted an account number in the caption so that people could send money to the man.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@dedire__:

"Mehn I cried, I hope his story changes."

@kshab_bigname:

"Real love, it’s a beautiful thing when siblings love each other unconditionally."

@____faridah___:

"Sweet brothers."

@mideyy_shades:

"Hard girl like me I don cry tire

@official_pupatee:

"I cried.."

@demoranol:

"It is the brother for me. He's definitely a good brother. "Iwo niki ogba, iwo lose orire" that touches me more.'

@nisolaa_:

"This ìs what they mean by the grace of God shall dwell with us now and forever. Grace of Allah Subhana Wa Ta'ala found him, its his time to shine."

@owoadeomobolanlesuliyat:

"So touching. I could not hold my tears.'

@coacheeworld1:

"Omo Allah if I’m ever ungrateful forgive me."

@hennabytara:

"Water dropped o."

@anike_abidemi_1:

"Their mother rise them well."

Cute Abiola celebrates after Trinity Guy's release

Legit.ng had reported that Cute Abiola had celebrated the release of prankster Trinity Guy who was arrested for one of his videos.

The skit maker had spent nearly 30 days in the custody of the Nigerian police.

Cute Abiola shared a video where he welcomed the funny man back from the prison.

Source: Legit.ng