A man in a trending video has an allegation about AY Comedian having an extra-marital with actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife May

The man also claimed the comedian's second daughter was not his, alleging that she belonged to his security official

The video, which came with libellous and defamatory content about comedian AY has left people on social media

A man identified as Mr. Agozi Samuel with the username, Agozi Commedy on Facebook recently caused a buzz with numerous bold claims about comedian and actor Ayo Makun, aka AY Comedian.

The man in a video that has since gone viral, alleged that AY was responsible for the marital crisis between May and her husband Yul Edochie.

Man calls out AY Comedian over affair with Yul Edochie's strange wife. Credit: @aycomedian @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to Agozi, AY was having an extra-marital affair with May.

He said:

“You slept with May. Because of you, Yul Edochie and his wife separated because you’re having an affair with Yul Edochie wife which is May. The general public did not know what is happening even the Court case that is going on the general public did not know.”

Man claims AY is not the biological father of his second child

The man in another clip said AY's wife Mabel Makun, had been sleeping with the comedian's security for the past five years.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mabel and AY hinted at marital crisis after they unfollowed each other.

Agozi said AY was not the father of his second daughter, who recently marked her birthday.

"What are you looking for in somebody’s wife that your wife does not have?” the man queried AY in the video.

Watch the video below:

People react as man calls out AY

See the comments below:

sam_piro26

"Why if he’s saying the truth, why will someone come out online been saying this can of a thing to AY."

au10tic_christo511:

"as u tell us now waiti u come want make we do."

Source: Legit.ng