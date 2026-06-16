An APC chieftain, Akinjide Kazeem Akinola, has dismissed allegations linking Senator Abdulaziz Yari to an alleged gold bar seizure being investigated by the EFCC

Akinola described the claim as misleading and part of a wider attempt to damage the senator’s reputation

He urged the public to be cautious about unverified reports, especially those involving public figures, warning that misinformation could damage reputations

Abuja, FCT - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims linking Senator Abdulaziz Yari to an alleged gold bar seizure reportedly being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing the allegation as misleading and damaging to the lawmaker’s reputation.

Akinjide Kazeem Akinola said in a statement on Tuesday, June 16, that the report was being circulated by “malicious actors” seeking to tarnish the image of the former Zamfara State governor.

APC chieftain dismisses claim linking Yari to alleged EFCC gold seizure

Source: Facebook

Allegation described as misinformation campaign

Akinola said the claim had no factual basis and amounted to an attempt to distort public perception of the senator’s record.

He argued that Yari, who served two terms as governor of Zamfara State, remained widely respected among constituents for his public service and development initiatives.

“If you go to the streets of Zamfara, every single person you meet will tell you about Senator Yari’s goodwill,” Akinola said, adding that the senator had remained committed to public service even after leaving office.

EFCC listing cited in defence

The APC chieftain noted that the anti-graft agency had already released names of individuals allegedly linked to the case, stressing that Yari was not among those mentioned.

He said this, in his view, should settle the matter and discourage further circulation of unverified claims.

“This tells you everything you need to know,” Akinola said, describing the allegation as part of what he called repeated attempts to spread misinformation.

Call for restraint in public discourse

Akinola urged the public to be cautious about unverified reports, especially those involving public figures, warning that misinformation could damage reputations and distract from genuine investigations.

He also reaffirmed support for President Bola Tinubu, describing Yari as a “dependable ally” within the ruling party.

The All Progressives Congress has not issued an official party-wide statement on the matter as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng