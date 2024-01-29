Over the weekend, a video of a man named Agozi Samuel accusing Nigerian comedian AY Makun of cheating on his wife debunks his lies

A Nigerian man in Sierra Leone named Agozi Samuel recently sparked a major uproar on social media with some damaging allegations he shared about famous comedian AY Makun.

In his viral video, Agozi alleged that AY Makun was why Yul Edochie's marriage to May crashed.

He also alleged that AY Makun had been cheating on his wife, Mabel, with May Edochie.

Agozi took the defamatory allegations a step further when he stated that AY's second daughter wasn't his; instead, he claimed that the child belonged to another man.

Agozi releases a video begging AY to forgive him

In a quick twist to the event, Samuel Agozi released another video begging the Nigerian comedian and filmmaker AY Makun to forgive him.

He noted that all the allegations he levelled against the comic were all lies. Agozi claimed that he made the video to gain fame and popularity.

The content creator also noted that the videos gave him views and traffic he had never seen before, which was why he made them.

He also noted that no one paid him to say what he said.

Samuel's video came days after Mabel had trended online on hints that she was facing marital issues in her marriage with AY Comedian.

Watch Agozi Samuel's apology video below:

See how netizens reacted to Agozi Samuel's video

Here are some of the comments Samuel Agozi's video stirred online:

@prima_donnar:

"Each reason he gave pissed me off differently."

@estherijewere:

"Jesus. You threw people under the bus for clout. This is the height of it."

@justmii123:

"So he doesn't regard May and Mabel as humans deserving his apologies. I hope he is dealt with."

@sexyfarmerrita:

"He should face the law so others will learn. Why didn't you use yourself to trend?"

@ekolsbeauty1:

"Yessss! You will trend but in j@il! That’s where you belong!!!"

@lolade_osi:

"Nigeria Is evil? . What are you? Sorry, does not cut it. I hope they make him a scape goat."

@ucheodoputa1:

"After you have made money as you said Evil should be your other name."

@lemmilian_asa:

"Jail will be better since u have accommodation problem ,that will be rent free home."

