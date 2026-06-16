More videos have surfaced showing preparations reportedly taking place ahead of an event linked to actor Alexx Ekubo’s home in Abia State

Friends and close associates were seen arriving at his country home to ensure the event runs smoothly

However, the footage showing activities and road works leading to the area has sparked reactions among fans online, with many sharing their observations

As preparation is ongoing for the funeral of the late actor Alexx Ekubo in Abia State, more videos have emerged ahead of the event.

A few hours ago, IK Ogbonna was sighted in Abia State in the company of some friends of the late actor as they began preparations for his funeral.

Reactions trail video of road construction leading to actor’s home in Abia State. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, the road leading to the actor’s residence was under construction ahead of the upcoming event.

A tractor was seen pouring gravel on the road. The condition of the road before and after the repairs was also shown.

Reactions to road repair at Ekubo’s residence

Reacting, fans questioned why politicians only acted after the incident, noting that the road should have been fixed earlier.

They described the situation as painful and accused authorities of neglect, while others expressed hope that similar issues would not be experienced elsewhere.

Fans continue to mourn Alexx Ekubo as family prepares for his funeral. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Some others speculated that the road work might have been part of his final wishes before his passing. They also prayed for the repose of his soul and extended condolences to his family.

About Alexx Ekubo’s service of songs

Recall that a service of songs for the late actor was held in Lagos State, where his wife was unveiled to the surprise of many attendees.

Many of his friends paid glowing tributes to him and shared personal memories and advice he gave them while he was alive.

His sister-in-law also spoke about his marriage to his wife, Anwuli, and her emotional speech moved many attendees to tears.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about the video

Here are comments below:

@daralove_official shared:

"Kai one of my crush fly high with the angels."

@trustchibaby wrote:

"God Abeg make them no do everywhere just to celebrate our dirth, gosh this is painful..why can't it be a wedding celebration."

@winniefrancesebiuwa wrote:

"So Alex had to die for them to construct this road, so he had to pay with his life."

@winy_spicy said:

"It is well, Alex you liv do life regardless... may God show you mercy for all your shortcomings.. may he grant your loved ones , family and friends the perseverance to bear your loss. Go well Alex Jare, Nigeria is messed up."

@gbcollections2019 commented:

"I think all they are doing for him is his last wish before he died."

@its_c.h.i.n.a stated:

"Painful. Wicked politicians."

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alex Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room. Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor

Source: Legit.ng