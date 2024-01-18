The union between comedian Ayo Makun and his wife, Mabel Makun, seems to be going through a challenging phase

The interior designer earlier shared a cryptic post about her life allegedly being under threats

Further probing revealed that the lovebirds unfollowed each other and are yet to address the public as netizens dish out their hot takes

Famous Nigerian comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun and his beautiful wife, Mabel Makun, appear to have hit the rock in their marriage.

Legit.ng reported that Mabel shared a cryptic post about a particular person allegedly threatening her life.

AY and wife Mabel Makun hint at marital crisis.

A recent observation showed that the humour merchant and his wife unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Reactions trail Ay and his wife, Mabel Makun

Legit.ng compiled the fractions below:

jennifer_diares:

"This ones are just pulling stunt for their new project… shout-out to funke, 1billion streams without chasing clout."

properties_by_susan:

"If he unfollows you, unfollow him back. But you see that matrimonial home, no comot for there ooh. Nne Kwechiri, no gree for anybody."

queenjane847:

"What happened to social media perfect marriage my understanding wife and husband mk una dey play jenuary is about to end thk God."

engezille:

"Very silly thing to do. Husband and wife unfollowing each other. Iberibe."

pipikiddies_store:

"All this to promote their movie that just came out on Netflix todaymerrymen."

morounranti123:

"All for merry men??? Ko make sense now."

mamas_agidijollof:

"Why do I feel like it’s cos of Merry Men this is happening. they’re trying to promote it cos I know bros AY loves his wife so much."

blinkyblizzy:

"All to make Merry Men 3 choke, we will see the movie anyways.. if owna like post pictures with evidence."

mimiwilfred_:

"Listen to me! AY loves his wife Mabel so much to hurt her. But if per adventure, they’re having a misunderstanding in their marriage, they’ll sort it out after selling out their Merry Men 3. "

AY Makun returns home after fire accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting AY Makun's return to the country after the terrible incident that hit his family while they were in the U.S.

After returning to the country, AY shared a post noting he was now homeless and all he had with him was what he took along when travelling. AY's famous Lekki mansion was gutted by fire on August 8, 2023.

He visited the ruins of the house, sharing a clip of it on his page.

