FirstBank has opened applications for its 2026 Pan-African graduate trainee programme

The programme offers young graduates an opportunity to build cross-border careers across seven African markets

Interested applicants must meet specific academic qualifications, age limits, and NYSC completion requirements

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

FirstBank has opened applications for its 2026 Pan-African Graduate Trainee Programme, offering young graduates an opportunity to build cross-border careers across key African markets.

The programme is designed to develop future banking leaders while strengthening innovation, mobility, and leadership across FirstBank’s operations in Africa. Interested applicants must meet specific academic and eligibility requirements.

Applications are now open for FirstBank’s graduate trainee programme. Photo: Pekic

Source: Getty Images

Programme overview

Tagged “Launch Your Future; Lead Across Africa,” the initiative aims to attract high-potential graduates ready to learn fast, grow bold, and lead across the continent.

Successful candidates will be deployed across 7 African markets, including:

Nigeria

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana

Guinea

Sierra Leone

The Gambia

Senegal

The programme is structured to feed into the bank’s succession planning framework, creating a pipeline of future leaders and enhancing internal career mobility across departments and directorates.

Job description

The FirstBank graduate trainee programme is designed for fresh graduates with strong academic foundations and the right behavioural traits. It focuses on leadership development, innovation, and cross-border exposure within the banking sector.

Key competencies and attributes

Applicants are expected to demonstrate the following competencies:

Excellent communication skills

Strong analytical abilities

Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills

Self-driven and results-oriented mindset

High level of innovation and problem-solving ability

Ability to work effectively in a team

FirstBank aims to develop next-generation leaders through its trainee initiative. Photo: First bank

Source: Getty Images

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

A maximum age of 27 years by 30 June 2026

Minimum of 5 credits in SSCE, including English Language and Mathematics

A minimum of Second-Class Lower Division (2:2) or HND Upper Credit in any discipline

Completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by 30 June 2026

How to apply

Interested candidates are expected to complete the application process through FirstBank’s official recruitment portal before the deadline.

To apply, use this link and search for Nigeria.

First HoldCo Plc spends N385.91 billion on staff

First Bank is one of the highest-paying banks in Nigeria. Its parent company, First HoldCo Plc, in its 2025 financial statement, revealed that personnel expenses stood at N385.91 billion as of December 31, 2025, up from N308.47 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Although its fourth-quarter personnel costs stood at N96.99 billion, the figure was slightly lower than the N98.07 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier.

Nigerian banks raise staff salaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s leading banks are spending more than ever to attract and retain workers as competition for skilled professionals intensifies across the financial sector.

An analysis of the 2025 audited financial statements of Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, and Wema Bank shows that the four lenders increased their combined workforce by 12.75% to 33,675 employees, while total wages and salaries rose 27.49% to N1.05 trillion.

The surge in compensation comes as banks battle inflation, rising living costs, and an aggressive talent hunt from fintech firms that are drawing experienced professionals away from traditional lenders.

Source: Legit.ng