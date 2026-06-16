First Bank Announces 2026 Graduate Trainee Programme, Invites Applications
- FirstBank has opened applications for its 2026 Pan-African graduate trainee programme
- The programme offers young graduates an opportunity to build cross-border careers across seven African markets
- Interested applicants must meet specific academic qualifications, age limits, and NYSC completion requirements
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
FirstBank has opened applications for its 2026 Pan-African Graduate Trainee Programme, offering young graduates an opportunity to build cross-border careers across key African markets.
The programme is designed to develop future banking leaders while strengthening innovation, mobility, and leadership across FirstBank’s operations in Africa. Interested applicants must meet specific academic and eligibility requirements.
Programme overview
Tagged “Launch Your Future; Lead Across Africa,” the initiative aims to attract high-potential graduates ready to learn fast, grow bold, and lead across the continent.
Successful candidates will be deployed across 7 African markets, including:
- Nigeria
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Sierra Leone
- The Gambia
- Senegal
The programme is structured to feed into the bank’s succession planning framework, creating a pipeline of future leaders and enhancing internal career mobility across departments and directorates.
Job description
The FirstBank graduate trainee programme is designed for fresh graduates with strong academic foundations and the right behavioural traits. It focuses on leadership development, innovation, and cross-border exposure within the banking sector.
Key competencies and attributes
Applicants are expected to demonstrate the following competencies:
- Excellent communication skills
- Strong analytical abilities
- Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills
- Self-driven and results-oriented mindset
- High level of innovation and problem-solving ability
- Ability to work effectively in a team
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- A maximum age of 27 years by 30 June 2026
- Minimum of 5 credits in SSCE, including English Language and Mathematics
- A minimum of Second-Class Lower Division (2:2) or HND Upper Credit in any discipline
- Completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by 30 June 2026
How to apply
Interested candidates are expected to complete the application process through FirstBank’s official recruitment portal before the deadline.
To apply, use this link and search for Nigeria.
First HoldCo Plc spends N385.91 billion on staff
First Bank is one of the highest-paying banks in Nigeria. Its parent company, First HoldCo Plc, in its 2025 financial statement, revealed that personnel expenses stood at N385.91 billion as of December 31, 2025, up from N308.47 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.
Although its fourth-quarter personnel costs stood at N96.99 billion, the figure was slightly lower than the N98.07 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier.
Nigerian banks raise staff salaries
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s leading banks are spending more than ever to attract and retain workers as competition for skilled professionals intensifies across the financial sector.
An analysis of the 2025 audited financial statements of Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, and Wema Bank shows that the four lenders increased their combined workforce by 12.75% to 33,675 employees, while total wages and salaries rose 27.49% to N1.05 trillion.
The surge in compensation comes as banks battle inflation, rising living costs, and an aggressive talent hunt from fintech firms that are drawing experienced professionals away from traditional lenders.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.