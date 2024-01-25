Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido's first child, stirred controversy shortly after the singer and his wife returned to Nigeria

Nigerian singer Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, roused an uproar online following his return home with his wife Chioma.

Legit.ng recently reported that the Afrobeats sensation and his wife, Chioma Rowland, are back in Nigeria after the birth of their newborn twins in America.

Sophia Momodu made a statement online a few hours after the singer's homecoming with his family caused a frenzy online

She talked about her inner strength while showing a collection of elegant pictures, noting that external negativity or criticism can weaken her.

The mother of one passed her poignant message via a post caption written in French.

Ce ne sont pas eux qui nous ont élevé, donc ils ne peuvent pas nous abattre,

which translates to "They didn't raise us, so they can't tear us down."

Sophia's eye-catching post was accompanied by a clip of an athlete praising her tenacity, in which she asserted that she isn't going anywhere and has only become better over the years.

See her post below

Peeps react to Sophia Momodu's fierce post

Internet users pointed out that Sophia Momodu's post went live at almost the same time Davido and Chioma's return went viral.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sophiamomodustylebook:

"She’s who she thinks she is!"

a_biodunmi:

"It’s giving Class and Elegance."

ooizamsi:

"Tears will roll on the comment section. Once a slayer, always a slayer."

creamybeki:

"What did I miss? The most beautiful I see you. Give it to us."

joy4loved:

"My beautiful lady team Sophia with my full chest."

beatriz.shantel:

"How do I say I love the caption in French & you look amazing."

ashanti_oflagos:

"I no go see you cry My fashionista on the highway."

mandytabelempire:

"I don't know why I love u, I know a good person when I see one. U are beautiful and very."

