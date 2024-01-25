Davido: Sophia Momodu Shares Cryptic Message As Singer and Wife Return to Nigeria: “Here to Stay”
- Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido's first child, stirred controversy shortly after the singer and his wife returned to Nigeria
- Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma caused a significant buzz online following their homecoming with their newborn twins
- Amid all that, the mum of one shared an emotional post that has since left netizens putting the math together
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Nigerian singer Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, roused an uproar online following his return home with his wife Chioma.
Legit.ng recently reported that the Afrobeats sensation and his wife, Chioma Rowland, are back in Nigeria after the birth of their newborn twins in America.
Sophia Momodu made a statement online a few hours after the singer's homecoming with his family caused a frenzy online
She talked about her inner strength while showing a collection of elegant pictures, noting that external negativity or criticism can weaken her.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The mother of one passed her poignant message via a post caption written in French.
Ce ne sont pas eux qui nous ont élevé, donc ils ne peuvent pas nous abattre,
which translates to "They didn't raise us, so they can't tear us down."
Sophia's eye-catching post was accompanied by a clip of an athlete praising her tenacity, in which she asserted that she isn't going anywhere and has only become better over the years.
See her post below
Peeps react to Sophia Momodu's fierce post
Internet users pointed out that Sophia Momodu's post went live at almost the same time Davido and Chioma's return went viral.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
sophiamomodustylebook:
"She’s who she thinks she is!"
a_biodunmi:
"It’s giving Class and Elegance."
ooizamsi:
"Tears will roll on the comment section. Once a slayer, always a slayer."
creamybeki:
"What did I miss? The most beautiful I see you. Give it to us."
joy4loved:
"My beautiful lady team Sophia with my full chest."
beatriz.shantel:
"How do I say I love the caption in French & you look amazing."
ashanti_oflagos:
"I no go see you cry My fashionista on the highway."
mandytabelempire:
"I don't know why I love u, I know a good person when I see one. U are beautiful and very."
Sophia Momodu's alleged demands from Davido emerge
Legit.ng previously reported that Cutie Juls alleged that Sophia Momodu stopped Davido from seeing Imade.
Cutie Juls also shared Sophia's expectations from the singer, including $800 (N800k) payment for Imade's nanny.
In another report, Imade said Davido was not there for her when she needed him.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng