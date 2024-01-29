Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions online as clips of his recent concert in London created a massive stir

However, amidst all of that frenzy, Davido was seen hanging out with his first son, Dawson and his mum Larissa

It was quite a view to see Davido create time to visit his son, Dawson, as they shared a rare father-and-son moment

A rare video of Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, visiting his son Dawson during a recent visit to London has gotten people talking online.

Davido held Dawson very close in the trending clip while playing with him. The young man was seen holding a phone to his ears as he pretended to be making a phone call.

Source: Instagram

During the visit, Larissa, Dawson's mum, was seen sharing a conversation with the singer while recording him.

In the video, Larissa was heard asking her baby daddy if he was ready for his O2 Arena concert, which was set to be held later that night.

The singer responded, noting that he was ready like it had been the day before.

Watch the viral clip of Davido hanging out with Dawson below:

Fans react as clips of Davido visiting his son Dawson trends

Several mixed reactions have trailed the viral clip of Davido paying a rare visit to his son Dawson, who stays with his mum in London.

Some netizens have reacted to it, saying it was wrong, while many had more to say about Chioma's tolerance level.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@nika_luv2:

"Chioma dey try o...one vacation, 30 illegitimate kids to deal with. God abeg."

@lulu_official0:

"May the God that do it for Chioma avoid me please."

@korexkateebz:

"This is why I love mama Hailey!!! She no dey even see Davido and she won’t even post him! Very very simple woman!!"

@dear_maggy:

"No wonder he posted Endurance earlier."

@aa09755:

"I hope Holding his ears is not a sign of autism."

@mzzsholz:

"Omo ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️this kind stress ehn, there’s nothing as good as having all your kids with one woman."

@ajayscreamycakeworld:

"Why stress your life out unreasonably."

@bigchef676:

"Chioma endurance will forever be her name o lack of poverty Dey worry chioma. Lazy old girl."

@ariesjewelry.co:

"Father Abraham."

@nafuawell:

"And people are trying to tell us that the other women want to be in Chioma’s position? Who wants to be the wife of a serial cheater and a father of many nations?"

Larissa reveals Dawson's Yoruba name

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido's fourth baby mama, Larissa London, went on social media to reveal her son's Yoruba name.

The UK-based makeup artist had shared an adorable clip of herself and son Dawson as they were preparing for an outing.

In the viral clip, Larissa revealed that, like Davido's other children, Dawson also has a Yoruba name.

Source: Legit.ng