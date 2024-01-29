Davido has celebrated his performance at the prestigious O2 Arena for the third time in his music career

The DMW label boss, on Monday, January 29, described the concert, which featured Kizz Daniel, as magical

Davido's latest tweet has seen many of his fans hailing him, while some non-fans took it as an opportunity to wave off his performance

Nigerian international act David Adeleke 'Davido' on Sunday, January 28, 2024, set a new record to become the first Nigerian artiste to sell out the iconic O2 Arena for the third time.

Celebrating his recent on-stage performance ahead of his possible win at the Grammys, Davido took to his X to describe the event as magical.

Davido breaks silence after his show at the O2 Arena. Credit: @davido

Videos from the event saw Davido in his energetic mode as he treated fans to his top-charting songs, including his latest collaboration on Twe Twe with Kizz Daniel.

He tweeted:

See his tweet below:

The first time Davido sold out the 20,000-capacity venue was in 2019 when he became the first Nigerian solo artist to do so.

The Unavailable crooner repeated the feat with another sold-out show in 2022.

Mixed reactions as Davido brags over third show at O2 Arena

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

GucciStarboi:

"Your entrance was everything, had great moment around, cheese."

that_dark_boy:

"Davido when you go accept say wizkid better pass you."

honest30bgfan_:

"Had a great time with my friend obiyo, but next time if you wan enter stage instead of using rope. Use parachute."

_egungunn:

"Selling out the 02 Arena for the third consecutive time is ground-breaking, and heading to win a Grammy is insane. Davido is carrying African music on his shoulders."

tndlawal:

"you can do better, learn stage management from burna."

ElonChapo:

"Na rubbish, you made my friend waste his money Mid finished artiste."

