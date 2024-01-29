A video showing the moment Cubana Chiefpriest was denied access to Davido's VIP changing room is trending online

In a clip, Cubana Chiefpriest, who is the DMW bestie, couldn't help but express his displeasure at the way he was treated

The celebrity barman's reaction has, however, stirred reactions, including funny comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Okechukwu Pascal, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, was among the prominent faces that stormed music star David Adeleke Davido's third sold-out show at the iconic O2 Arena.

A trending clip, however, showed Cubana Chiefpriest trying to join Davido and Chioma in the singer's VIP changing room before some UK security details humbled him.

Cubana Chiefpriest denied access to join Davido and Chioma. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest @davido

In another clip, the celebrity barman could be seen protesting how he was treated, as it looked like he never expected it.

Cubana Chiefpriest, who is one of Davido's close allies and bestie, made headlines after they reunited in 2023.

Watch the viral video showing the moment Cubana Chiefpriest was denied access to Davido's VIP changing room

Nigerian netizens react to moment Cubana Chiefpriest was bounced in London

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video as many mocked the celebrity barman. See the comments below:

whenthetruthunfolds:

"Never overplay your importance in someone’s life."

naza_mabel:

"Very funny especially the way he opened his mouth in surprise."

megachef_ng:

"What’s that mouth opening at the end."

templar1802:

"Him own don too much jare."

_chinweeh:

"Must he enter everywhere? Serves him right."

mzzz_lovely:

"I think at that moment Davido was all that matter to them to see and protect not minding who ever was around . They were clearly doing a very decent job there."

mrsposhmadee:

"His face at the end killed me baba say nah ha."

mimilistic1:

"they would have allowed him, but her was further behind. i’m sure when Davido notice his absence, he will send for him."

