Kunle Remi's wedding has remained the topic of discussion on social media as more videos from the event continue to trend

After the actor's white wedding, videos from his wedding party are now trending on social media

The actor's wife, Tiwi's uncle, billionaire Femi Otedola and his family were among the popular faces at the wedding party

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi's wedding wedding party was grand, as videos from the event centre have emerged online.

Legit.ng previously reported that Kunle and his wife exchanged marital vows at their white wedding earlier today.

Celebrities storm Kunle Remi's wedding party. Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the church ceremony, Kunle's wedding party videos began to emerge on social media.

A clip showed billionaire Femi Otedola, who is Tiwi's uncle and his wife Nana, his mother Lady Doja, at the after-party.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nollywood stars were also not left out as the likes of Osas Ighbodaro, Kate Henshaw, Sharon Ooja, Stan Nze, Blessing Obasi, among others, were present to celebrate with their colleague.

Below is a video of Kunle Remi's lavish hall used for the wedding after party shared by Osas Ighodaro

Below is a video of Kunle Remi and Tiwi dancing at their party:

Below is another video of Kunle Remi and his wife dancing

Watch video of Femi Otedola and his family below:

Below is a video Stan Nze's wife and Blessing Obasi

People react to video of Kunle Remi and wife at their wedding party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

aaa.i.s.h.a_:

"Their energy is in Sync. Love it! May God Almighty bless their home."

bimps_crown:

"The bride is just happy anyhow Happiness overload Your union is blessed."

abike__ex:

"Omo Them fit sef."

amakaike_:

"It's her simplicity for me."

megtheanalyst_

"Awwww! This Is Doing Me Mushy Mushy."

Kunle Remi and his wife look dapper

Kunle Remi rocked a stylish brown agbada which spoke class and elegance.

The actor matched his outfit with a brown cap which was made from his agbada, shoes that matched perfectly.

The videos of the couple's outfits left many netizens gushing.

Source: Legit.ng