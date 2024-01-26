Nigerian comedian AY Makun shared the plight of his country on the prevalent trend of seeking opportunities abroad

AY acknowledged the reality of many Nigerians pursuing better prospects overseas, compared to the past few years

The comedian conveyed empathy for those who are tired of the nation's underdeveloped economy and are contemplating leaving the country

Comedian AY Makun has spoken out about the increasing number of Nigerians leaving the country daily, commonly called Japa.

The term Japa is a colloquial term used by Nigerians to describe migrating to foreign countries in search of greener pastures.

AY Makun addresses on Japa syndrome Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

The comedian recently took time to reflect on the effects of JAPA syndrome. He highlighted the current sentiment of his countrymen, considering leaving the country.

The latest surge, AY said, represented the profound dissatisfaction and exhaustion of people who feel forced to seek better possibilities abroad, even though "Japa" wasn't the solution many years ago.

He said: "More people are still looking for that opportunity to leave Nigeria to seek greener pastures. It is what it is at the moment. Though it's also a SAD REALITY to blame the system. In those good old days, Japa was never the solution."

The comic implied a call to action for society to find solutions to the challenges, aiming to make Nigeria a more favourable place to live and thrive.

"But a whole lot of people are so tired and messed up to the point where all they need is to find a way out of this incessant madness that is laced with abject poverty. The Japa syndrome is going to continue until we all collectively find a way to fix Nigeria again," he concluded.

See his post below

Nigerians react to AY Makun's reflection on Japa

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

@DrJohnBishop:

"Thank you sir for speaking about this. At the end of the day, japa also helps the country. Imagine how much artists and comedians like yourself make from streaming of your content on YouTube, Spotify and other forms of social media so we can feel connected to home.

"Not to talk of direct remittance back home and other patronage. I see it as another form of wealth redistribution."

@KingBezzalel:

"It's all that's on my mind. My value and skill has to mean something to some persons in a way that it will give meaning to my life."

@triquintesautos:

"You can say that again and again. If our musicians, comedian and entertainers can preach it in clear term, I think there influences and affluence will help in propagating the raw message. Power to the people!"

@dongaddafi:

"I still da the country men mount hahaha, guys come register for Affiliate Marketing’s to sell digital products."

