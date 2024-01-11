Nollywood star Ini Edo got many people talking about her warm birthday wishes to her rumoured partner and colleague, IK Ogbonna, on his birthday

To honour his big day, the sultry actress composed a heartfelt post praising the actor's exceptional qualities

The single mother of one listed out her innermost desires for the dashing actor amid her admiration for him

Nollywood actress Ini Edo warmed the hearts of netizens with the sweet manner she used to celebrate her reported lover, IK Ogbonna's, birthday.

There have been several reports of the movie stars being in a serious relationship.

Ini Edo celebrates IK Ogbonna's birthday. Credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

In what appears to be confirmation, Ini Edo celebrated her colleague's birthday, pouring sweet words of affirmation for existence.

She spoke highly of him, praising his intelligence, kindness, sweetness, bravery, love, and purity of heart, and went so far as to call him king and her love.

Ini also prayed for divine intervention in her colleague's day-to-day activities.

"It's World Okeosisi Day. Happy birthday, king! You are amazing, kind,sweet,brave,loving,smart, to me, an old wise man, and above all, you have the purest of hearts.

"May the universe align with your every dream, may the goodness of your heart attract only and all the goodness of this world, and may your days be filled with peace, joy, and laughter. Happy birthday, my love."

See her post below

Reactions trail Ini Edo's birthday post for IK Ogbonna

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ikogbonna:

"Thanks. love u always."

eseshomes:

"Atleast he senior am, before who na go bash her say she dey date small Pikin."

kanimodoofficial:

"At the end of the day Everyone need love. You only need to take your time to meet the right person to love you. "

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Love to see it if they’re truly dating! Love is a beautiful thing na."

officialblessingnwankwo1:

"Una don start una suspicion again abii. Una no go rest."

officialeldero1:

"Na this kind gist I dey like❤️,let our forefathers and ancestors continue to keep them together. It's not a tufiakwa situation."

shuga_jagaban:

"You guys look good together if you guys to be married, gosh ur kids wil be so beautiful and handsome and also tall, cause you both got the height anyways happy birthday."

Ini Edo Dishes flaunts hourglass figure in racy dance video

Popular Nollywood star Ini Edo set tongues wagging again after a recent video of her went viral.

In the viral video, the actress wore a coffee-brown short romper that matched her skin tone.

As if that wasn't enough, Ini hopped on a viral TikTok audio to show off some provocative dance moves, using her slender waist.

Source: Legit.ng