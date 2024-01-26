A new video capturing gospel musician Moses Bliss and his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, in a prayer session became another heated topic online

Recall that the lyrical evangelist and his woman shook the internet earlier with a video of their newly released song

The recent video showcased the emotional connection of the couple's spiritual engagement as they were deep in their sacred session

Another video of gospel artist Moses Bliss and his fiancée Marie Wiseborn deeply involved in a prayer session has gone viral.

The clip appeared to continue their previous worship post from January 24.

Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Bliss and Marie shared a video of themselves singing his newly released song, which garnered an outrageous amount of buzz online.

The latest video, which appears to be a continuation of Moses' earlier clip, saw the two in the similar outfits they wore before, but were engrossed in a poignant, heated prayer session.

The footage captured the two kneeling to call on their maker while Ebuka Songs' "I Will Pray" played in the background.

See the video below

Reactions trail the second part of Moses Bliss and fiancée's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ivstouch:

"Why do you now go to church to shout, cry, roll on the floor if prayer was meant to be private? are people not beside you as you’re doing all that? or are they your family member?"

zabadikeziah:

"If na me self I go show more than this. U people should live them na. I still love them like that."

nurse_nky:

"Are they married now? Just asking respectively because there are levels to all of these things. Thank you."

jacquelineayodavies:

"Social media chai you people in these comments.. ahhh.. so it’s not okay for this generation of today , to see a Christian couple praying together on social media? Who dictates what they can or cannot share if they choose to do so? Humans chai."

dadjemmy:

"Who is recording sef?? Or did they set the camera n started praying??? Ee need Gbogbo eleyi na."

rhennyzteensfoundation:

"people post themselves kissing , partying and doing all sorts . Prayers is part of their lifestyle and they shared a part of their routine . Nobody can hear what they are saying by we know they are praying."

ke.li4191:

"This is becoming tooo much we are all happy for you, please let me ask are they staying together now l thought they are both virgin anyway just joking."

Moses Bliss's fiancée shows off leg chain

Legit.ng also reported that Marie Wiseborn shared a video where she showed off her leg chain.

She posted her graduation clip while thanking Nigerians for the show of love towards her.

In the recording, she wore a leg chain and some fans took to the comment section to react to it.

