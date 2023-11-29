Young Nigerian singer Lil Frosh has sparked reaction online with some posts he recently shared on his Insta-stories

In the different posts, Lil Frosh accused Yhemo Lee of bullying and assaulting him because he refused to greet or be subservient to him

Lil Frosh also posted a video of him bleeding from his hands after he was assaulted by Yhemo and his boys

Another major controversy boils online around nightlife king Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee.

In several posts, a young Nigerian singer, Lil Frosh, called out the movie star, labelling him as a bully.

Photo credit: @lhilfroshgram/@yhemo_lee

Lil Frosh, whose real name is Sanni Goriola Wasiu, noted on his page that Yhemo Lee should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

In one of the videos posted online by Sanni, he was seen crying while begging Yhemo Lee to stop bullying him.

Yhemo reacts to Lil Frosh's allegations

In what seemed like a response from Yhemo Lee, he shared a post on his page slamming Lil Frosh for going online to call him out publicly.

Yhemo, in his post, queried the logic behind a full-grown man going on social media to cry and report him to the public after he was slapped.

The nightlife king noted that he should have hit the person back or broken a bottle on his head instead of reporting online.

Yhemo Lee's reaction is coming after he went online to apologise to his girlfriend for embarrassing her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when Lil Frosh trended online for brutally assaulting his girlfriend.

See Lil Frosh's post calling out Yhemo Lee:

Netizens react to Lil Frosh's post calling out Yhemo Lee

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Lil Frosh's post:

@realchinnynnaji:

"Why you no retaliate?. Your fellow man slapped you , you kept quiet."

@__oluwakemisola__:

"That’s was how Moh kept shouting and no one paid attention to him, let’s keep overlooking bullying bcoz the bullies are our favorites."

@trendsbymo1:

"Why you self no go greet person wey just chop breakfast ehn ara n kan gaza now."

@plugboy_eazibanks:

"Why you self wey be musician be Jew better you go Bam Aye."

@hushisyourbaby:

"This one be ode he con dey cry? For ur fellow man indeed! Wey una suppose throw blow asap."

@oluwakut1:

"Na lie Naso dem dey do if dey wan drop album or should we call yhemoo Lee up coming Samarry."

@flamezyofficial_:

"Which Kind Industry Be This Sef????? Make nothing do Lhilfrosh O! Ehn ehn."

@miss_fentii:

"But you sabi panelbeat person daughter?"

@hurpe_brown:

"Una don start again."

@king.lammy:

"Na superstar them beat like this."

@soloblinkz:

"Is this karma or kamaleon?"

Lil Frosh denies abusing ex-girlfriend, speaks about facial swellings

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when the former DMW signee Lil Frosh was in the news over the allegations of physically abusing his girlfriend.

The singer at the time came out to defend himself, noting that his girlfriend's facial swelling wasn't due to physical abuse but rather an allergic reaction caused it.

Despite losing his contract with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) over the issue, Lil Frosh has maintained his innocence.

