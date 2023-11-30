Nigerian actor and nightlife king, Yhemo Lee, has now reacted to singer Lil Frosh’s assault claims

In a new development, the movie star took legal action against the young musician and slammed him with a N200 million damages fee

Yhemo Lee continued to claim innocence as he shared the legal document online which got fans reacting

Popular Nigerian actor and nightlife guru, Adeyemi Idowu aka Yhemo Lee, has now taken legal steps against singer, Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh.

Recall that Lil Frosh had taken to social media to accuse Yhemo Lee of slapping and assaulting him for refusing to greet him at an event. The young singer also accused the actor of bullying among other things.

In a new development, Yhemo Lee took to his official Instagram page to share photos of a court document as he took legal steps against Lil Frosh’s claims which he called libelous.

The document disclosed that the actor was demanding the singer pay N200 million in damages as well as a public apology and retraction of his claims.

Not stopping there, Yhemo Lee accompanied the document with a caption where he denied the allegations leveled against him by Lil Frosh and also revealed that he has been getting death threats because of it.

In his words:

“The past few days has been a whole lot as I have been falsely accused continuously by @lhilfroshgram which has led me to get multiple death threats from random people, my timeline has been a mess for over 72hrs for something I’m clearly innocent of.This is a pre-action notice to @lhilfroshgram. Attached letter from my lawyer is for your attention.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yhemo Lee sues Lil Frosh for N200 million

News of Yhemo Lee’s legal move against Lil Frosh soon spread online and it raised mixed comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

tessie_interiorscapes:

“You slap am abi you no slap am???”

oyii_ee:

“He attempted to slap you abi he slapped you ??? Because they re two different sentence with different meaning.”

kunuola_szn:

““Made attempt” is different from slapped and in the video, na attempt I hear. Abi na me no sabi English?”

n6oflife:

“I heard you didn’t lay a finger on him so I don’t get where his plenty false accusations was coming from?”

Debolaaaa_:

“Y’all fighting for lil Frosh una don forget say na him beat he girlfriend that year now the fool is coming online to cry..social media sha so if to say yl even slap am naso he go come online cry but when e be girl now he sabi beat am foolish boy.”

kezzy__:

“Them suppose beat this lil wetin be him name.....all those beating and slap he gave his ex,him suppose feel and very well.”

Comradejerrbernard:

“The way you people law this your suit. 200m? It’s Lilfrosh o , not Lil Durk.”

_brown_ice:

“He knew what he did, since he knew bullying and assault is the trending pattern so accused him of it because he threw you out, he want the world to see yemolee like naira & sam so he could get sympathy since that’s he’s way of teaching him a lesson and the he’s only way to the limelight.”

Ty_phili:

“This is financial bullying. Where do you want lil frosh to see that money.”

