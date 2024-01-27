Popular Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has now broken her social media silence after her encounter with King Sunny Ade

The 21-year-old singer was lambasted online and accused of being disrespectful over how she greeted the juju legend

Ayra Starr’s apology on social media, however raised mixed feelings from netizens, with some of them scolding her

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr has continued to trend on social media over how she greeted King Sunny Ade at an event.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the video that went viral of the 21-year-old singer greeting the 77-year-old juju musician and others at a pre-Grammy event.

Nigerians react to Ayra Starr's apology message to King Sunny Ade.

Shortly after the clip went viral, Ayra Starr took to social media to apologise as she got blasted by netizens for what they termed as disrespectful.

On her official X (Twitter) page, the Stability crooner penned down her heartfelt apology as she explained her side of what transpired.

According to the MAVIN Records signee, she had just walked into the event venue, and the lights prevented her from seeing well, coupled with the fact that she was very nervous.

Tweeting further, Ayra reassured her fans that being disrespectful is not in her nature, especially because she is a Yoruba girl.

She wrote:

“I’m so sorry , I had just walked in and all the lights and nerves didn’t let me see but i came back around to greet everyone properly, I have never been that girl to be disrespectful, I’m a proper Yoruba girlllll and the video didn’t start until after I’d greeted Burna’s mom ! I’m very sorry to the legend, uncle and King Sunny Ade.”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react as Ayra Starr apologises to King Sunny Ade

Ayra Starr’s public apology to King Sunny Ade soon trended on social media and raised mixed feelings from some Nigerians. While some of them commended her move, others still had complaints.

Read some of the comments below:

Orirealao:

“Her apology is wacky...gradually she will start los!ng relevance and fans..lets wait and see.”

k.y.n.oo:

“Oyibo no send you for all these, na only for Naija Una dey find respect without contributing to one's success.”

perrysignature2:

“You owe nobody apology, you didnt insult him , so why the apology?”

callme.nene_:

“Indeed,Sabi girl no dey too like talk she don run Apologize make una no drag her small skirt.”

funkeyi:

“Y’all should get out Abeg…you can tell she’s obviously nervous and didn’t even know what to do with herself…it could happen to anybody, yall stay looking for what to be mad about.”

sunsherry_of_lagos:

“How dare you even bring out hands to shake elderly people? It shows how you were brought up or maybe you threw good manners on your way to stardom or maybe your brain is as short as your skimpy wears.”

Folaskey:

“My country people, too much culture dey worry una, was she suppose to crawl with her kneel on the sight of him..”

praizebaba:

“Who will greet him in America ? Nigerian n entitlement , the man was not even bothered at all.”

soldbyqas:

“KSA almost stood up to greet her, the man was on his way up perhaps to show some respect for the little talent… then he deserved more than that handshake. She has apologized, perhaps she’s been corrected offline and she has learnt.. let her be forgiven please.”

flint_fashion:

“We are all Africans with traditions also she is yoruba King Sunny Ade is also an elder in yoruba so she knows better and that's our culture we kneel to greet our elders if she was from another tribe it may be overlooked but she knows the culture and she already so can we all move on!”

liveshotmagic:

“She did the right thing.. no point claiming starship girl or giving the Tacha vibe.. who mama train well , he nor dey hard to knw.”

Wizkid prostrates to greet King Sunny Ade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on a video of Wizkid performing on stage with juju legend King Sunny Ade.

The Bad To Me crooner was on the stage singing, and immediately he saw KSA, who was walking toward him, he prostrated as a sign of respect.

The Juju king appreciated the gesture, saying, "God bless you". They both took over the stage as they performed together.

