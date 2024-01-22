A young man left internet users in stitches after sharing his female friend's reaction to his UK migration

Apparently, he left for the United Kingdom without her knowledge and she found out from outsiders

The displeased lady slammed him in Yoruba, wondering if telling her would have scattered his plans

A Nigerian youth, Olamilekan Oyetoro, has shared how his female pal reacted after finding out he moved to the UK.

In a TikTok post, @olawests released the voice note she sent him on WhatsApp blasting him for keeping it a secret.

Speaking in Yoruba, she lamented bitterly about how people had been asking her about him and how she kept covering up for him.

The unidentified lady wondered why he still failed to tell her despite already migrating successfully, saying it would not have changed anything.

She wished him well. The video has stirred mixed reactions online.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on his action

courageous28 said:

"Aswear girls that swear for their male friends are the only friends I have @Bim-bim come and see something you can do."

samuelafunwa250 said:

"If a friend do such for me I am done with such friendship. na me be devile wey u no fit tell me say u de travel. nawa."

oluwaseyifunmi said:

"You deserve the swear shaa and she’s nice."

MAAMIONIBAG said:

"I love this babe friendship like this Dey last die."

odunayodaniel11 said:

"The fact that she eventually congratulated you."

tyerantcaeser said:

"We no go ever talk again if any of my friends travel and e no tell me."

Mama said:

"Normally she no be your real babe."

BIG CHIEF said

"Post the girl picture abeg .. wife material."

