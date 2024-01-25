Popular Nigerian media personality Noble Igwe has reacted to Nollywood star Yul Edochie’s latest profession

The movie star recently opened an online church while announcing that it was his true calling on social media

Noble Igwe noted that Yul’s quick change of profession is a bit off, and Nigerians on social media added their voices

Popular Nigerian media personality and fashionista, Noble Igwe, has joined many others to speak about Yul Edochie becoming a pastor.

Recall that the Nollywood star recently announced that he had opened a new online church, True Salvation Ministry.

Noble Igwe taunted Yul Edochie for opening a church. Photos: @noble_igwe, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The news sparked a debate on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes. Noble Igwe has now added his voice to the trending discussion.

On his official X (Twitter) page, the media personality threw shade at Yul Edochie’s latest venture. According to Noble, it’s a bit off that the Nollywood actor would say he is now a pastor only a few months after starting a real estate business.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“An actor woke up one day and said he’s now in the real estate business and then few months later, he’s now saying that he’s a minister of a church. It’s a bit off.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Noble Igwe shades Yul Edochie

It did not take long for Noble Igwe’s tweet to spread on other social media platforms, sparking a discussion among netizens. Some of them wondered why Yul decided to become a preacher, with many pointing out that money was the leading factor.

Read some of their comments below:

agiriocha:

“This is a clear indication that he had no good income. If he had a good source of income, he wouldn’t be staggering now. So, May have been holding up family. Just as her father inlaw said yet Yul got another woman pregnant, married her and want to force it down on May. Almost everyone respected Yul. May covered up and made Him have his Full ego . We never knew his lapses until this. There are some mistakes one don’t need to make in this life!”

kelvin_kertz:

“To think that 5 years ago, he was a Gover-nor-ship aspir-ant, people hailed him. Wrong approach to handling an issue that made it out to the public has thrown his life upside down. If Yul had stayed silent after his apology to May, things won't go south like this.”

tiwasarts:

“Cos when he was married to a Queen he had a career, but now that he is entangled with a clown he has become a town crier, to d extent of cry*ing for slogan ownership .”

flovidafashion1:

“Yul wants to hide under "touch not my anointed" so that Nigerians will stop dragging him but e no go work.”

Wankovic:

“This is a clear indication that the woman in your life can make or mar you.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“You forgot to add govunor & puresident… Anywhere belle face!”

Tenovertenautos:

“U forget say e don try be President too before?… very strategic businessman.”

mizaleezah:

“To be honest, it’s giving confused and disoriented with a touch of “I am locked inside a bottle” vibe but who knows, maybe it’s just versatility.”

Mayorsoj:

“Once again this man cannot be Pete Edochie's son.”

vceebotanics:

“I wonder why he didn’t name his church “isimili church of God”.”

How Yul will combine preaching and acting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie addressed his fans who were worried he would stop acting in movies after becoming a pastor.

According to the movie star, he is not completely abandoning being on TV screens as an entertainer, but he has to fulfil his destiny by doing God’s work.

Yul's explanation about combining the Lord's work with his career got Nigerians talking.

Source: Legit.ng