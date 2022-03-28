Singer Lil Frosh’s ex-girlfriend, Gift aka Cutegeminme, has updated fans on the assault case with the ex-DMW star

Taking to social media, Gift showed appreciation to those who supported her at the wake of her issue with Lil Frosh

She then proceeded to state that the assault case between her and the music star has been withdrawn from the court and they are on good terms

Nigerian singer, Lil Frosh, has had the assault case leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend, Gift aka Cutegeminme, dropped.

Taking to their individual social media pages, Gift and Lil Frosh updated their fans about the new development.

On her Instagram story, Gift thanked those who showed her love and support during the crises.

LilFrosh's ex-girlfriend Gift withdraws assault charges against singer. Photos: @lilfrosh, @thacutegeminme

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the young lady noted that the assault case against Lil Frosh has been withdrawn from court and they are now on good terms.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lil Frosh on the other hand also posted a court document about the withdrawm case on his Instagram story.

See both posts below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

The news of the assault case against Lil Frosh getting withdrawn caused a lot of mixed feelings on social media. Read some of these comments from fans below:

Influential_favour:

“To forgive is divine.”

Okm_herbal:

“Moral of d story, try to d avoid love matters .”

Michaelcarbonu:

“Lmao when was this case sef?? My friend shift we don forget you two dey sef.”

King_sommy_:

“Make una stop they beat girls no matter what una no Dey hear.”

Officialboladez:

“But he lost his DMW contract.”

Akodu_jr:

“I no wan hear say he too dey beat you again ooo ‍♂️‍♂️.”

Hmm.

Davido terminates LilFrosh's DMW contract following assault claims

Top Nigerian music star, David 'Davido' Adeleke, finally broke his silence regarding the conduct of one of his artistes, Mr Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh.

Reports made the rounds that the upcoming rapper had been physically assaulting his girlfriend, Gift, and photos even emerged showing that the young lady had been beaten to a pulp.

In reaction to the allegations, Davido cut all ties with the budding rapper and he shared the news through a press statement on his Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng