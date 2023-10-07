Viral Video: Obasanjo Kills It on Stage Performs on Stage With King Sunny Ade, Gov Adeleke
- Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is in the spotlight again; this time, it is for the most unusual reason
- The 86-year-old Egba man was seen on stage wielding the mic as a backup singer for the two-time Grammy Award nominee, King Sunny Ade
- Obasanjo was joined on stage by Governor Ademola Adeleke to complete the electrifying performance, who displayed his dancing skills
At 86, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is having the best time of his life, and he's undoubtedly basking in it.
In a viral video that surfaced on social media, Obasanjo was spotted on stage performing as a backup singer for two-time Grammy award nominee Juju music legend King Sunny Ade.
Obasanjo was introduced to join the 77-year-old legendary singer on stage alongside Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, whom many have described as a prolific dancer over the years.
When giving the microphone, Obasanjo said:
"I have on my left a singer (referring to King Sunny Ade) and on my right a dancer (referring to Governor Adeleke."
The crowd went ballistic at the comments of Obasanjo as they pumped up in anticipation of the performance of the former military and democratic president of Nigeria.
As seen in the clip, the trio gave an electrifying performance as the crowd went berserk with their phone flashlights turned on to record the rare historical moments of three national icons performing on stage for the first time and probably the last time.
Netizens react
However, the historic moment caught the attention of netizens as they gave positive remarks about the scenario.
Chazak Magen with the X handle @ChazakM wrote:
"This is very beautiful to behold. Chief Olusegun Aremu Matthew Obasanjo is aging with so much grace."
@Ralphdegrea8 wrote:
"Baba Obasanjo is an evergreen, an amazing and energetic man for his age "
@VINCENTIGBOANU1 wrote:
"Baba, I'm happy for you; enjoy your life Sir may God keep blessing you richly."
