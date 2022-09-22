Nigerian singer Wizkid warmed the hearts of many years ago when he shared the stage with Juju legend King Sunny Ade

On the occasion of Sunny Ade's 76th birthday, the video once again made its way back to social media

Many people commended Wizkid for being such a respectful individual and pointed out that they would have expected nothing less from him

Popular juju legend King Sunny Ade is 76 today, September 22 and a video of him and Wizkid performing together on stage had made the rounds again on social media.

The Bad To Me crooner climbed the stage and immediately prostrated as a sign of respect to KSA who was walking towards him.

The Juju king appreciated the gesture and they both took over the stage as they performed together.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the clip

prince_ade010:

"This was the WizKid I liked"

kswissluxuryhair:

"Sunny Ade sha no won old kilode man still hot asf❤️"

huntsblog_tv:

"Na the wizkid wey we Sabi be this."

god_sent_0234:

"Wizkid is inspiration… look at his shoe … I still get hope."

uziooka4:

'As a Confirm Yoruba Boy wey get Better Home Training……Naso "

hettybrownunlimited:

"B4? Sunny Ade na him mate?? Baba been singing b4 dem born wizard oo"

sophie_dambu_special:

"We underrate the simple yet powerful words,God bless you "

tttbabyyym:

"Is sunny Ade his mate? Who be Wizkid? Sunny legend aiye."

blog_by_mo:

"A lot of people doubt if he will do that now."

You can't buy Wizkid's love

Rising Nigerian singer, Oxlade showered accolades on top musician, Wizkid, on social media. The Ku Lo Sa crooner took to his Twitter page to show appreciation to the Grammy-winning artiste over the impact he had on his career.

In the viral tweet, Oxlade gushed over how Wizkid’s love cannot be bought. According to him, it has to be real.

Not stopping there, the music star explained further by recounting how Wizkid made him perform at the O2 Arena even before he had a hit song.

